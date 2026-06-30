Emil Pieniniemi Q&A: ‘Florida is obviously one of the best places in the world’

Finnish blueliner talks Panthers, Mikkola, and more

DSC05483
By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – The more (Finns) the merrier.

Joining the Florida Panthers earlier this month, defenseman Emil Pieniniemi was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins for the rights of forward Oliver Okuliar.

Coming off his first professional year in North America, the 21-year-old recorded three points (1G, 2A) and a +5 plus/minus rating in 9 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL) and 11 points (6G, 5A) and a +2 plus/minus rating for the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL).

In the Kelly Cup Playoffs, Pieniniemi lead all Nailers defensemen with eight points (1G, 7A) in 15 games.

Following Day 2 of development camp, the Finnish blueliner spoke with FloridaPanthers.com on becoming a Panther, learning from Niko Mikkola, and more.

DARRAGH: What was the trade day like for you and finding out you were coming to the Florida Panthers? 

PIENINIEMI: Obviously super excited and happy to be part of Panthers organization. 

DARRAGH: Now that you are here in Florida, how does it feel to be a Panther now? 

PIENINIEMI: It feels great. I feel like it's a really good organization, and I'm really happy to get started. 

DARRAGH: What have the first impressions been of the facility and South Florida? 

PIENINIEMI: It's great. Florida is obviously one of the best places in the world, and the rink is really nice too. 

DARRAGH: How can a camp like this help with getting comfortable with the organization? 

PIENINIEMI: Just get to know coaches and the other prospects, and just to get better every day on the ice. 

DARRAGH: What are you hoping to get out of this week on the ice? 

PIENINIEMI: Just hope to learn some little things through my game. 

DARRAGH: Outside of the hockey, what are you hoping to do in Florida? 

PIENINIEMI: Just go walk around and see some places, and go to some of the restaurants. 

DARRAGH: There are a lot of Finnish players in the organization. How does that help with coming to a new team? 

PIENINIEMI: It helps a lot. I actually train with Niko Mikkola during the summer, so I can ask him questions. 

DARRAGH: What have you learned from Mikkola while training with him? 

PIENINIEMI: Works hard every day, and just being a great guy. 

DARRAGH: Is there a player you watched growing up that you tried to model your game after? 

PIENINIEMI: Miro Heiskanen (on the Dallas Stars).

News Feed

Florida Panthers Acquire Goaltender Jacob Markstrom and Forward Angus Crookshank

Florida Panthers & Amazon Launch Second Season of ‘Celebration of Arts’ Program

Florida Panthers Acquire Goaltender Akira Schmid

‘It was a great first day’: Panthers’ 2026 Development Camp gets underway

Shamar Moses Q&A: ‘I’m just super pumped to bring it this year’

Florida Panthers Acquire Rights to Defenseman Radko Gudas

Florida Panthers Games to Air on 'The Spot — South Florida,' Reaching Fans from the Keys to the Treasure Coast

Florida Panthers Announce Roster and Schedule for 2026 Development Camp

From pizza to Panthers: How Simas Ignatavicius landed with Florida

Florida Panthers Select Six Players at 2026 NHL Draft

‘The Cayman Kid’: Ryder Cali’s unique path to becoming a Panthers draft pick

Panthers look to find more ‘tremendous value’ in late rounds of the NHL Draft

‘You feel that energy in the air’: Fans fill Baptist Health IcePlex for 2026 NHL Draft Watch Party

Panthers 2026 NHL Draft Preview: Picks, Party & More!

Florida Panthers Announce Four-Game 2026-27 Preseason Schedule

Florida Panthers Acquire Forward Garnet Hathaway and 2026 Sixth-Round Draft Selection

2024 Draft Check-In: Panthers prospects put to test in pro leagues

2025 Draft Check-In: Late-round picks making big strides for Panthers