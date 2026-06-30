Emil Pieniniemi Q&A: ‘Florida is obviously one of the best places in the world’

DARRAGH: What was the trade day like for you and finding out you were coming to the Florida Panthers?

PIENINIEMI: Obviously super excited and happy to be part of Panthers organization.

DARRAGH: Now that you are here in Florida, how does it feel to be a Panther now?

PIENINIEMI: It feels great. I feel like it's a really good organization, and I'm really happy to get started.

DARRAGH: What have the first impressions been of the facility and South Florida?

PIENINIEMI: It's great. Florida is obviously one of the best places in the world, and the rink is really nice too.

DARRAGH: How can a camp like this help with getting comfortable with the organization?

PIENINIEMI: Just get to know coaches and the other prospects, and just to get better every day on the ice.

DARRAGH: What are you hoping to get out of this week on the ice?

PIENINIEMI: Just hope to learn some little things through my game.

DARRAGH: Outside of the hockey, what are you hoping to do in Florida?

PIENINIEMI: Just go walk around and see some places, and go to some of the restaurants.

DARRAGH: There are a lot of Finnish players in the organization. How does that help with coming to a new team?

PIENINIEMI: It helps a lot. I actually train with Niko Mikkola during the summer, so I can ask him questions.

DARRAGH: What have you learned from Mikkola while training with him?

PIENINIEMI: Works hard every day, and just being a great guy.

DARRAGH: Is there a player you watched growing up that you tried to model your game after?

PIENINIEMI: Miro Heiskanen (on the Dallas Stars).