ROOKIE SHOWCASE RECAP: Panthers 3, Hurricanes 2 (SO)

DSC01046
By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

WESLEY CHAPEL - Puck is back.

Kicking off the 2025 Rookie Showcase in Wesley Chapel, the Florida Panthers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in a dramatic 3-2 tournament opener that needed a shootout to decide the game.

Ready to go right out of the gate, both teams came out flying.

Not shying away from the physicality early, the hits piled up throughout the period.

A big pad save from Cooper Black kept the game scoreless, before Sandis Vilmanis found the back of the net on a quick wrist shot at 18:42.

“It felt great,” said Vilmanis, the Panthers 2022 fifth-round pick (157th overall). “I was so tired after the goal I couldn't even celebrate. Just a good feeling to get a first one on the board."

Answering back, in what would be the only goal of the period, the Hurricanes evened the score at 1-1 less than a minute into the second.

Putting the body on the line, Hunter St. Martin came up with a huge blocked shot in the closing minutes of the period to keep the score even.

“Everyone’s trying to do their best,” Vilmanis said of the effort on the ice.

Showcasing their effort while shorthanded, the Panthers denied two power play opportunities for the Hurricanes in the period.

Getting the cameras rolling for a highlight reel goal, Jack Devine displayed his hands on a breakaway to put a quick strike by Carolina’s netminder to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead at 8:08.

Not going down without a fight, the Hurricanes tied the game at 2-2 with 3:30 remaining in the third period.

A show the Panthers and Hurricanes fans have seen played out a time or two, the two teams headed to overtime.

Each getting chances, neither could find the twine.

Going back and forth in the shootout, Eamon Powell found the back of the net before Black locked it down to secure the win.

“We were pretty fired up out there,” said Ryan McAllister. “It’s big. Blackie (Black) played great.”

News Feed

Marchand says playing for Canada in Olympics would be 'dream come true'

2025 Rookie Showcase Preview: ‘You need the starting point’

Benny’s Buddies spend time with the Stanley Cup

Florida Panthers Announce 'Weekends on Scripps Sports’ September Re-Airs Ahead of Preseason

2024-25 Season Rewind: Aaron Ekblad

Verhaeghe shares Stanley Cup with Special Olympics, Panthers Adaptive Hockey Team, Best Buddies charities

2024-25 Season Rewind: Carter Verhaeghe 

2024-25 Season Rewind: Anton Lundell

Forsling hoists Stanley Cup on boat, son mimics him with mini version

Territory Talk: Panthers 24-25 Defense & Goaltending Review (Ep. 367)

Florida Panthers Announce Roster for 2025 NHL Prospect Tournament

Florida Panthers Announce Executive Team Promotions & Expanded Roles

Panthers to be featured on 15 national broadcasts in 2025-26 season

Rodrigues takes Stanley Cup to Disney World

Panthers top front office confidence rankings for 2nd year in a row

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Luke Kunin on a One-Year Contract

2024-25 Season Rewind: Sam Reinhart

Ekblad brings Stanley Cup to former OHL arena in Barrie