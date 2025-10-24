RECAP: Penguins 5, Panthers 3

SUNRISE, Fla. – Despite making good progress as they work through some early-season adjustments, the Florida Panthers didn’t come away with any points in a 5-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

In defeat, the Panthers led 37-16 in shots on goal and 39-17 in scoring chances.

“They just seemed to capitalize on their opportunities,” said forward Brad Marchand, who led the Panthers with two goals. “We controlled from after the first period on. We really controlled that game. It just seemed like every time we pushed, they’d make one play.”

On the power play, the Penguins opened the scoring when ageless wonder Sidney Crosby buried a one-timer from the left circle to make it 1-0 at 6:24 of the first period. In the midst of his 21st season in the NHL, he’s scored 32 goals in 54 career games against the Panthers.

With offense hard to come by at both ends, there were only 12 combined shots in the first period.

Pouncing on a loose puck after a point shot went off a pile of bodies in front of Florida’s net, Rickard Rakell put the Penguins on top 2-0 at 8:26 of the second period when he got just enough of his stick blade on the wayward rubber to send it bouncing past Sergei Bobrovsky.

Cutting into the deficit for the Panthers, Marchand posted up next to the net and directed a feed from Mackie Samoskevich past Tristan Jarry to make it 2-1 at 8:26. Producing at better than a point-per-game pace, Marchand has at least one point in seven of nine games so far.