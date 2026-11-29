SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers couldn’t find their scoring touch during a 2-1 loss to the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Snapping their winning streak at three games, the Panthers now sit at 15-9-3.

“I don't think there was a lot of offense for either team,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “There wasn't much going on in that game. It was a bit of a sluggish affair, but I think we probably killed a lot of offense trying to make plays that we didn't need to try to make.”

Keeping the Lightning from doing much of anything, the Panthers didn’t surrender a shot on goal until past the midway point of the first period. But after the Panthers failed to get the puck out of their zone, Gage Goncalves tipped in a point to put Tampa Bay up 1-0 at 16:22.

Earning a roar from the crowd, Boko Imama and Lightning enforcer Scott Sabourin fought earlier in the period.

“I know what I have to do, what I have to bring,” Imama said. “Yeah, I was just excited to be out here today and, you know, try to set the tone and just do what I do.”

With play at 4-on-4 in the second period, Carter Verhaeghe evened the score for the Panthers when he took a pass from Sam Bennett and fired a sizzling shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy’s glove and into the top right corner of the cage to make it 1-1 at 7:47.

“He made a great play, stole the puck, and gave me a great shot in the slot,” Verhaeghe said of the impressive work Bennett put into set-up his tying goal. “I just had to shoot it.”

Left with some open ice in Florida’s zone, Sam O’Reilly put the Lightning back on top when he roofed a shot past Akira Schmid from the left side of the net to make it 2-1 at 13:28.

Keeping the Panthers within striking distance, Akira Schmid stopped Jake Guentzel, who’d just left the penalty box, on a breakaway to keep it a one-goal game with roughly five minutes left.

Schmid finished with 19 saves, while Vasilevskiy made 16.

Despite earning some good looks late in regulation with their goaltender pulled and a 6-on-5 advantage, the Panthers couldn’t find the tying goal they needed to get into overtime.

Overall, the Panthers have still won six of their last nine games.

“I think we're just trying to find a rhythm a little bit and got a couple of wins, which is nice,” Verhaeghe said. “We're trying to stay in the fight and build our game throughout the year.”

THEY SAID IT

“We weren't very smooth with the puck probably in any part of our game, whether it was the power play or breakouts or transition, and certainly not in the offensive zone.” – Paul Maurice on Florida’s performance tonight

“I think they were just a little bit more desperate, but I don't think we played a bad game at all. You know, sometimes that's just how the game goes. It was a super tight game out there.” – Boko Imama on tonight’s loss

“I felt like it was a bit of a low-energy game a little bit with the back-to-back. They came out hard and it was a big fight in the first. That gave us some energy. Then it just seemed like we couldn't get through.” – Carter Verhaeghe on tonight’s loss

CATS STATS

- Sam Bennett extended his point streak to five games.

- Aleksander Barkov went 11-for-18 (61.1%) in the faceoff circle.

- Brady Tkachuk had a team-high five hits.

- Akira Schmid made four high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Back on the road.

Kicking off a three-game trip, the Panthers will visit the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

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