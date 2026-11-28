SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers will be without forward Garnet Hathaway for the next 1-3 weeks, head coach Paul Maurice announced on Saturday.

Hathaway suffered an injury during a leg-on-leg collision with Capitals forward Dylan Strome early in the third period of last night’s 3-2 win at Washington.

Acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers in the offseason, Hathaway has been a physical presence on the fourth line for the Panthers this season.

Entering tonight’s slate of games, he ranks tied for second in the NHL with 117 hits.

Hathaway also leads the NHL with 1,649 hits since the start of the 2020-21 season, with Panthers teammates Radko Gudas (1,609) and Brady Tkachuk (1,552) right behind him.

In 698 career games, the 35-year-old has recorded 164 points (76G, 88A) as well.

With Hathaway unavailable, Boko Imama will return to the lineup for the Panthers and slot in on the fourth line next to Sandis Vilmanis and Lars Eller for tonight’s tilt with rival Tampa Bay.

The Panthers and Lightning will drop the puck at 6 p.m. ET at Amerant Bank Arena.

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