WASHINGTON, D.C. – Never count out the Cats.

Finding the back of the net with 24 seconds remaining in regulation, Sam Bennett lifted the Florida Panthers to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Friday.

With less than five minutes left in the third period, the Panthers were trailing 2-1.

“It was a pretty tight game,” said Bennett, who’s now tied for first on the Panthers with 12 goals this season. “Both ways, they play hard, and so do we. No quit right until the end.”

Improving to 15-8-3, the Panthers have quickly climbed all the way up to second place in the jam-packed Atlantic Division.

“We've had a run of pretty solid hockey,” head coach Paul Maurice said.

Putting the Capitals on top in the first period, rookie defenseman Cole Hutson, a Calder Trophy contender, buried a shot through traffic on the power play to make it 1-0 at 10:26.

Evening the score with a power-play goal of their own in the second period, the Panthers made it 1-1 when Aaron Ekblad scored a vintage “Ek-Blast” from the left circle at 4:51.

On the goal, Matthew and Brady Tkachuk each recorded assists.

An impressive response period for the Panthers, they led 29-9 in shot attempts in the middle frame.

“We were over turkey’d and gravy’d in the first period, probably” Maurice said of the team’s turnaround. “We weren't as quick with the puck, and then I thought our second period was excellent.”

Following a lot of chippy back-and-forth action for most of the third period, Hutson broke the tie and put the Capitals back on top when he picked a corner from deep to make it 2-1 at 13:06.

Exiting the game for the Panthers in the period, Garnet Hathaway, who leads the team in hits this season, looked to suffer a lower-body injury during a knee-on-knee collision.

It’s unlikely he’ll play on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“We’ll get him looked at,” Maurice said.

Netting the equalizer for the Panthers late in regulation, Eetu Luostarinen teed up a pass from Brad Marchand and ripped a seeing-eye shot past Logan Thompson to make it 2-2 at 15:42.

In a goaltending battle, Jacob Markstrom finished with 24 saves for the Panthers, while Thompson made 28 for the Capitals.

In two games since returning from injury, Marchand, who also set up Luostarinen for a goal last game, has posted four assists.

“I feel like he really brings that offensive side of my game up,” Luostarinen said of getting Marchand back on his line. “He talks a lot, so that helps. He has energy. He's on the puck and he makes plays, so I just feel better offensively.”

Keeping their foot on the gas, the Panthers said no thanks to a potential overtime and instead locked in the win when Matthew Tkachuk sent a puck toward the net that went off Bennett’s stick and in to make it 3-2 with 24 seconds remaining in regulation.

The goal was the second-latest go-ahead goal in the NHL this season.

On the shift, all five players on the ice put in exceptional work for Florida.

“It was just a good offensive shift,” Bennett said. “We were just buzzing around. Brady made a good play over to Matthew, and he threw it on net. I was just battling in front and it’s just one of those ones that goes off you and goes in. Yeah, we'll definitely take it.”

Once again, the two assists belonged to the Tkachuk brothers.

“You think back to when you’re kids and being able to help get a 3-2 goal with 24 seconds left for a game-winner, we would’ve been dreaming about these as young kids,” Matthew said of continuing to share in special moments with his younger brother. “It’s pretty cool.”

THEY SAID IT

“The first [period] maybe wasn't our best. We felt that once we got going in the second period, we were in control and played a lot in their zone. We had a lot of looks. Their goalie played really well today.” – Matthew Tkachuk on coming back against the Capitals

“I think we just stuck with it. Obviously, huge points to come up with like that.” – Eetu Luostarinen on tonight’s win

“All four lines are being dangerous out there It's such a luxury. We definitely are a different team when those guys are in the lineup, and we can feel it every night.” – Sam Bennett on getting Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand back

“He shows up and they just start scoring, right? That’s just a fact. I think it's part of the positivity by him on the bench with everybody. But with his linemates, they think something good can happen every time they’re on the ice.” – Paul Maurice on Brad Marchand’s impact on Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen

CATS STATS

- Matthew Tkachuk increased his team-leading assist total to 29.

- Aaron Ekblad scored his 43rd career power-play goal as a Panther.

- Florida led 20-7 in 5-on-5 shot attempts when Sam Bennett was deployed.

- Jacob Markstrom made four high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

- Anton Lundell won 71.4% of his faceoffs.

- The Panthers scored their ninth go-ahead goal in the final 30 seconds of regulation since 2016-17.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Battle for Florida is on deck.

On the second half of their back-to-back, the Panthers will battle the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

For tickets, click HERE.