SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers will host the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning for this season’s first installment of the Battle of Florida at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

An important game both for bragging rights and the standings, the Panthers (15-8-3) currently lead the Lightning (15-8-2) by one point for second place in the Atlantic Division.

“Two teams that are in the playoffs right now, so gonna have that tiny bit of a playoff feel,” forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “These are the ones you get up for on a Saturday. Playing against a team that we've played in the playoffs a few times, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Winning eight of their last 10 games, the Panthers enter tonight’s tilt looking to build off a 3-2 win at Washington less than 24 hours ago on Friday. Also playing last night, the Lightning, who’ve dropped three straight games, suffered a lopsided 6-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

Since 2022-23, the Panthers are 7-7-1 against the Lightning in the regular season.

“It’s gonna be a fun game,” forward Sam Bennett said.

For more information on tonight’s game, continue below.

EYE ON THE CATS

STELLAR SAM: Sam Bennett keeps putting the puck in the back of the net. During his three-game goal streak, he’s lit the lamp five times, including scoring the game-winning goal with just 24 seconds left in regulation in Friday’s 3-2 win at Washington. That clutch goal not only sealed two points for the Panthers, but also gave Bennett 200 goals for his NHL career. Off to a great start, he’s currently tied with Sam Reinhart for first on Florida with 12 goals.

SCHMID SZN: With Jacob Markstrom backstopping the Panthers to a win in D.C. on Friday, it’s likely that Akira Schmid will be between the pipes against the Lightning. Owning a 6-3-2 record with a .885 save percentage, he’s gone a perfect 3-0-0 at home so far this season.

HATHAWAY UPDATE: Exiting early in the third period of Friday’s win over the Capitals after an open-ice collision, Garnet Hathaway isn’t expected to suit up for the Panthers tonight. A further update is expected to come this afternoon. In his first season with the Panthers, the 35-year-old forward has amassed a team-high 117 hits in 26 games. In his place, Boko Imama is likely to slot in on Florida’s fourth line barring a call-up from the AHL prior to puck drop.

FIVE KEY STATS

Since Nov. 10, the Panthers rank fourth in the NHL on the power play at 26.3. Matthew Tkachuk is expected to skate in his 700th career NHL game tonight. Sandis Vilmanis has produced a 7-0 penalty differential this season. Brady Tkachuk has 31 points (14G, 17A) in 23 career games vs. Tampa Bay. Sam Bennett has lit the lamp in each of his last three games.

THEY SAID IT

“Even though it's back-to-back, there's going to be a lot of a lot of energy between those two teams. I'm expecting a physical, great energy game.” – Eetu Loustarinen on tonight’s matchup with the Lightning

“All four lines are being dangerous out there It's such a luxury. We definitely are a different team when those guys are in the lineup, and we can feel it every night.” – Sam Bennett on getting Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand back

“He shows up and they just start scoring, right? That’s just a fact. I think it's part of the positivity by him on the bench with everybody. But with his linemates, they think something good can happen every time they’re on the ice.” – Paul Maurice on Brad Marchand’s impact on Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen

OPPOSITION OUTLOOK

- The Lightning went 3-1-0 against the injury-plagued Panthers last season and were led in scoring by Nikita Kucherov with four points (2G, 2A). Starting three of those four games, Andrei Vasilevskiy went 3-0-0 while posting a .952 save percentage.

- Lightning captain Victor Hedman is the NHL’s all-time scoring leader among defensemen against the Panthers, racking up 51 points (7G, 44A) in 69 games. With one more point, he’ll tie Mark Recchi for 15th all-time in career points against Florida. Questionable to play tonight, Hedman left in the first period of Friday’s loss to Ottawa with an undisclosed injury.

- Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning in scoring this season with 33 points (10G, 23A). Not too far behind, Jake Guentzel has posted 31 points (15G, 16A), while Brandon Hage has 25 (13G, 12A). In 42 career games against Florida, Kucherov has notched 51 points (23G, 28A).

- Andrei Vaslievsky is likely to get the start in Sunrise after backing up against the Senators. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner has gone 11-6-1 with a .897 save percentage this season. Shaking off a slow start, he’s posted a .939 save percentage in his last four starts.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe – Aleksander Barkov – Sam Reinhart

Brady Tkachuk – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Brad Marchand

Boko Imama – Lars Eller – Sandis Vilmanis

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov – Radko Gudas

Goaltenders

Akira Schmid

Jacob Markstrom

TEAM STATS