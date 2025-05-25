RECAP: Panthers 6, Hurricanes 2

SUNRISE, Fla. – So close they can taste it.
Taking a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Final, the Florida Panthers rode a five-goal third period to a wild 6-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.
With just one more win needed to secure a third straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final, the Panthers have outscored the Hurricanes 16-4 through the first three games of the series.
But as they always say, it’s one game at a time.
"I think the biggest thing for this group is we're really good at just focusing on what we need to do and staying in the moment and not looking ahead,” forward Brad Marchand said of trying to close out Carolina. “You can't start looking ahead. That’s a dangerous game.”
Making his first start of the series, Pyotr Kochetkov made some big stops early in the first period to keep the Panthers off the board, including a goal-saving paddle stop on Carter Verhaeghe.
Finally breaking through and rewarded for their pressure, the Panthers took a 1-0 lead when Niko Mikkola sent a puck into the slot that hit off a Hurricanes skater near the net and trickled past Kochetkov at 12:07.