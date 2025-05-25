RECAP: Panthers 6, Hurricanes 2

Getting one back, Seth Jarvis struck on the power play for Carolina to make it 6-2 at 11:01.

For the Hurricanes, it was too little, too late.

“We didn’t have a great start to the game,” Marchand said. “We weren’t bad in the first, but we weren’t great in the second. We were able to get back to the way we need to play to have success. Some guys made some big plays at the right time, led by Barky. He was incredible out there tonight.”

THEY SAID IT

“Boqi (Jesper Boqvist) has been so big every time he’s been in the lineup. Huge play by him. It just allows you to settle in and get comfortable.” – Brad Marchand on the importance of Jesper Boqvist’s goal

“I feel like we just stuck with it. That’s what we do. We work hard. If we do that, we’ll get our bounces, and that’s what happened.” – Jesper Boqvist on the scoring explosion in the third period

“As good as it is his for him, it’s also good for all the other players that aren’t in the lineup right now. They see how important you are, how critically important you are. You say to all those guys, ‘Stay ready.’ Well, they’ve been ready. They’ve done it all year.” – Paul Maurice on Jesper Boqvist scoring in his return to the lineup

“The home crowd helps a lot. They push us.” – Sergei Bobrovsky on the energy at Amerant Bank Arena

CATS STATS

- A defenseman has scored for Florida in each of the last four games.

- Evan Rodrigues is just the sixth player in NHL history to register multiple assists in each of the first three games of the Conference Finals.

- Aaron Ekblad became the second Panther to ever record 30 career playoff points.

- Niko Mikkola is one of four Panthers denfensemen with three goals this postseason.

- Aleksander Barkov recorded his third straight postseason with at least 15 points, matching Jari Kurri for the longest such streak by a Finnish-born player.

- The Panthers have scored at least five goals in each of their last four games.

- Jonah Gadjovich tallied a team-high eight hits.

- Gustav Forsling saw a team-high 22:51 of ice time.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Three wins down, just one to go.

Taking their first whack at getting back to the Stanley Cup Final, the Panthers will try to complete their sweep of the Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

