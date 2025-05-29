RECAP: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 3

RALEIGH, N.C. – Aleksander Barkov is him.

He’s also heading back to the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight season.

Taking a late lead on an incredible play from their superstar captain, the Florida Panthers are once again champions of the Eastern Conference after clawing their way back from an early deficit in a 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 on Wednesday at Lenovo Center.

Tied 3-3 in the third period, Barkov shrugged off a defender, went to the net and slipped a pass through the slot onto the stick of Carter Verhaeghe, who roofed a shot to make it 4-3.

“Big players make big plays at the biggest moments when you need them,” forward Sam Reinhart said. “He’s certainly the leader of this team, and we needed him big tonight.”

An impressive feat, Florida is just the second team in the NHL’s salary cap era to reach the Stanley Cup Final in three straight seasons, joining the Tampa Bay Lightning (2020-2022).

“It’s hard to do. You very rarely see it,” forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “Very proud of the group. I think I’ve got to give a lot of credit to the new guys, whether they’ve been here the whole year or a bit of the year. This is nothing against the guys that aren’t here, but we needed that fresh blood, that fresh energy, the guys that are hungry. We’re obviously hungry coming back, but you get those new guys that help put you over the edge at this point.”

In many ways, it was that hunger that helped the Panthers stay alive in Game 5.

After intercepting a puck in the neutral zone, Sebastian Aho beat Sergei Bobrovsky on a breakaway to open the scoring and put the Hurricanes up 1-0 at 4:39 of the first period.

Missing out on two chances to tie things up, the Panthers came up empty on two power plays in the period, firing no shots on goal over their four minutes with the extra attacker.

Later, the power play would get a chance at redemption.

Capitalizing off another turnover in the neutral zone, Aho doubled the lead for Carolina when he fired a shot from the right circle into the back of the net to make it 2-0 at 18:54.

Losing a key player, Eetu Luostarinen missed his last shift of the first period and did not return for the Panthers after crashing into the end boards while trying to finish a check.

"He should be fine,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “I'm not a doctor."

Getting the Panthers on the board, Tkachuk cut the deficit in half in the second period when he tipped in a shot from Aaron Ekblad on the power play to make it 2-1 at 7:23.

Prior to the goal, Barkov made a fantastic play to keep the puck in the zone.