Florida Panthers Capture Third Consecutive Eastern Conference Title Advancing to 2025 Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. – With tonight’s 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center, the Florida Panthers secured their third consecutive Prince of Wales Trophy as Eastern Conference champions, defeating the Hurricanes in five games. The Panthers will compete in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the winner of the Western Conference Final.

Florida will enter their third consecutive Stanley Cup Final with a 12-5 record in the 2025 postseason, having won 10 of their last 11 series since the start of the first round in 2023. In the first round of the 2025 playoffs, the Panthers downed their cross-state rival, the Tampa Bay Lightning, in five games for the second consecutive year before overcoming a 2-0 series deficit against the Atlantic Division champion Toronto Maple Leafs, defeating the Leafs in a decisive Game 7 in Toronto by a score of 6-1. The Cats then beat the Carolina Hurricanes in five games in the Eastern Conference Final to become the ninth NHL franchise to appear in three consecutive Stanley Cup Finals. The Panthers have scored five or more goals in seven of their last eight playoff wins dating back to their series-clinching game at Tampa Bay in the 2025 First Round.

Territory Member presale for the 2025 Stanley Cup Final will begin Thursday, May 29 at 1 p.m. (ET) with ‘93 Society subscriber's presale access beginning Friday, May 30 at 1 p.m. (ET). Fans can click here to sign up for ‘93 Society email newsletter presale access.

Single game tickets for Stanley Cup Final will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 30 at 3 p.m. (ET) on SeatGeek.com.

Fans can purchase 2025 Eastern Conference Champions merchandise at Pantherland powered by FLA Team Shop at Baptist Health IcePlex and online at FLATeamShop.com. The hours at Pantherland at Baptist Health IcePlex are Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fans who purchase orders of $25 or more at Pantherland at Baptist Health IcePlex will receive a free Panthers lawn sign while supplies last.

All 2025 Stanley Cup Final away game watch parties will take place at Amerant Bank Arena. Stay tuned for more information at FloridaPanthers.com/PlayoffCentral.