RECAP: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 0

On fire, Bennett leads the Panthers with nine goals in the playoffs.
Coming out for the third period, Pyotr Kochetkov took over in Carolina’s net.
Entering the series with the best save percentage in the playoffs, Andersen had two games he’d like to forget against the Panthers, giving up nine goals over just five periods of play.
Helping Bobrovsky keep his clean sheet, the Panthers shut down two power plays for the Hurricanes in the third period, improving their penalty kill to 6-for-7 so far in the series.
At 13:49, Aleksander Barkov tipped in a shot from Aaron Ekblad to make it 5-0.
In NHL history, teams that start 2-0 on the road go on to win the series 80.2% of the time.
An outstanding start, but there’s still work to do.
“It was a good road trip for us,” Bobrovsky said. “The guys worked hard. We had a good game, a complete game again. We skated. We worked hard. We were relentless.”
THEY SAID IT
“Don’t think. Skate, and hit when it’s there. Be above your guy after you do it and make sure there’s a third guy in a good responsible position to either get back first or just be above them. Don’t give them anything off the rush. We talked about that.” – Matthew Tkachuk
“In big moments, we seem to have a lot of guys that rise to the occasion.” – Carter Verhaeghe
“We did a lot of good things. We had a great start, and it carried over throughout the whole game. I know they’re a good team. They pushed really hard and got some chances there. Bobby was really good, and we defended well, too.” – Aleksander Barkov
“We got what we wanted, but still obviously lots of work to do. We’re not going to relax or sit back now. We know it’s going to get more difficult, for sure.” – Sam Bennett
CATS STATS
- The Panthers improved to 6-1 in their last seven Game 2’s.
- Matthew Tkachuk has recorded a point in six straight playoff games against Carolina.
- Gustav Forsling became the 18th different Panthers skater to score this postseason.
- Carter Verhaeghe recorded his the third three-assist game of his playoff career.
- The Panthers are the sixth team in NHL history to score at least five goals in four straight road playoff games.
- Sam Bennett is the fourth player to record 50 career playoff points as a Panther.
WHAT’S NEXT?
The Panthers are heading home in the driver’s seat.
Already up 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Final, the Panthers will open up the home portion of the series with a matchup against the Hurricanes at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.
With puck drop set for 8 p.m. ET, fans can find tickets HERE.