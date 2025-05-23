RECAP: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 0

RALEIGH, N.C. – Seth Jones put it best prior to the game.

“We want to get greedy.”

It appears that greed is good.

Taking a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Final, the Florida Panthers put forth another dominant road effort in a 5-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

From a Game 7 win in Toronto to stealing two in Raleigh, not a bad business trip.

“When you look at it, you go from a Game 7 into a Game 1, those are as pretty riled up as you’re going to get,” forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “It might’ve been natural for us to take a little bit to get going tonight, and it was the exact opposite. It was an unreal start from us.”

It certainly was.

Getting off to a hot start for the second straight game, the Panthers raced out a 1-0 lead just 1:17 into the first period when Tkachuk intercepted a pass and dished the biscuit over to Gustav Forsling, who then fired a sizzling shot past Frederik Andersen.

Joining the fun, Forsling is Florida’s seventh defenseman to score in this year’s playoffs.