RALEIGH, N.C. – Sam Reinhart has exited Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final with a lower-body injury and will not return following a hit from Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho.

The incident occurred with just over five minutes remaining in the first period when Aho caught Reinhart with a low hit as the Florida Panthers forward was entering the zone.

Reinhart went crashing to the ice, but was able to make it to the bench on his own.

There was no penalty assessed on the play.