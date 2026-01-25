RECAP: Panthers 4, Wild 3 (OT)

ST. PAUL, MN – Welcome back Brad Marchand.

Returning with a statement, after missing the last seven games with an undisclosed injury, Marchand’s three points (2G, 1A) and game winning goal helped guide the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 overtime win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night at Grand Casino Arena.

With the win, the Panthers improve to 2-0-0 on their three-game road trip and 27-20-3 overall.

“It’s great to be back with the guys,” Marchand said after the win. “It’s hard watching. Felt good to get back out there and we need the points right now, so it was a big one for us.”

Breaking the ice in the first period, Sam Reinhart put in a rebound at 6:44 to make it 1-0 early.

The goal was Reinhart’s 25th of the season and his fifth straight year of hitting the mark with the Panthers.