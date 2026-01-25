RECAP: Panthers 4, Wild 3 (OT)

By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

ST. PAUL, MN – Welcome back Brad Marchand.

Returning with a statement, after missing the last seven games with an undisclosed injury, Marchand’s three points (2G, 1A) and game winning goal helped guide the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 overtime win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night at Grand Casino Arena.

With the win, the Panthers improve to 2-0-0 on their three-game road trip and 27-20-3 overall.

“It’s great to be back with the guys,” Marchand said after the win. “It’s hard watching. Felt good to get back out there and we need the points right now, so it was a big one for us.”

Breaking the ice in the first period, Sam Reinhart put in a rebound at 6:44 to make it 1-0 early.

The goal was Reinhart’s 25th of the season and his fifth straight year of hitting the mark with the Panthers.

Sam Reinhart pots a rebound to put the Panthers up 1-0 in Minnesota.

Answering back on the power play, Kirill Kaprizov made it 1-1 on the power play at 9:17.

Scoring in his return, Marchand buried his 24th of the season on a backhand on the power play to put the Panthers back up 2-1 at 18:20.

Back in the lineup after missing seven games, Brad Marchand lights the lamp on the power play.

“He didn't miss a beat,” Bennett said of Marchand. “He was unbelievable tonight again. He's been unbelievable all year and he's a big part of this team.”

The third straight special teams’ goal of the game, Joel Eriksson EK put in a rebound at 4:33 in the second period to even the score at 2-2.

After two power play goals from the Wild, the Panthers penalty kill came up big, preventing Minnesota’s next four opportunities in the game to keep the score as is.

“I think we got more aggressive on them,” Bennett said on the penalty kill bouncing back. “We gave them less time to make plays and that’s when they’re at their best.”

On a power play of their own, the Panthers found themselves down a goal after Matt Boldy finished on a shorthanded breakaway at 12:09 to make it 3-2.

Not letting it get to them, Bennett responded just over a minute later, on a tap in from Matthew Tkachuk to even the score at 3-3 at 13:11.

Sam Bennett taps in a pass from Matthew Tkachuk to make it 3-3 in the third period.

With the score holding for the remainder of regulation, the Panthers would need extra time to decide the winner for the second straight game.

Registering the only shot of overtime, it’s all the Panthers would need to secure the extra point.

Getting a steal, Carter Verhaeghe found Marchand backdoor to give the Panthers the 4-3 win.

Brad Marchand deposits a feed from Carter Verhaeghe to lift the Panthers to a 4-3 win in OT.

“There was great pressure on the puck, and we got the steal there,” Verhaeghe said of the play. “Took it down and Marchy had some good speed back door, and I just tried to find him.”

THEY SAID IT

“He’ll probably be working out in the morning.” – Paul Maurice on Gustav Forsling logging over 27 minutes in back-to-back games

“He brings us so much energy, such a great player, and every night he brings it.” – Carter Verhaeghe on Brad Marchand

CATS STATS

- Per NHL Stats, Brad Marchand scored his 22nd career overtime goal, which ranks third in NHL history behind Alex Ovechkin (27) and Sidney Crosby (25)

- Sam Reinhart logged 26:22 time on ice

- Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe each dished out two assists

- Per NaturalStatTrick.com, the Panthers had a 53.23% offensive advantage

- Gustav Forsling had five blocked shots

WHAT’S NEXT?

Last stop, Chicago.

The Panthers will end their three-game road trip in the Windy City as they visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

