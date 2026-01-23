RECAP: Panthers 2, Jets 1 (SO)

By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

WINNIPEG – An important two points.

Improving to 26-20-3, the Florida Panthers started their three-game road trip with a 2-1 shootout win over the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Thursday.

“It’s huge,” Daniil Tarasov said after the win. “We like starting the road trip the right way and brings confidence for the rest of the trip.”

A highly defensive first period, neither team gave up much space in the opening 20 minutes.

In total, the two teams combined for just 11 shots (6-5 FLA).

“It was just a grinder the whole way,” Sam Bennett said of the tightness of the game. “Not a ton of chances either way, but we stuck with it.”

Like the first, the second period was much of the same.

Lots of defense.

Per NaturalStatTrick.com, Florida allowed just one high-danger chance during the frame.

Keeping the score even, the Panthers prevented any damage while the Jets went on the power play for the second time in the game, holding Winnipeg to zero shots while down a man.

“It always brings some momentum for the team,” Anton Lundell said of the penalty kill. “A little bit more boost when you make sure they don’t score and then after that you kind of level up your game.”

Finally breaking the ice, in the closing minute of the frame, Bennett buried his 18th of the season on a one timer on a feed from Matthew Tkachuk to make it 1-0 at 18:49.

Sam Bennett opens the scoring off a feed from Matthew Tkachuk in Winnipeg.

With the assist, Tkachuk picked up his first point after missing the first 47 games of the season.

“That was an incredible shot,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the goal. “That’s two guys that have played together for a while and they did some good things.”

Evening the score at 1-1 in the third period, while four-on-four, Cole Perfetti scored on a backhand at 5:24.

The lone goal of the period, Thursday’s tilt found itself in extra time.

Trading opportunities in overtime, neither team was able to break through before heading to a shootout.

After making 17 saves in the game, Tarasov made two more stops in the shootout, as Anton Lundell and Sam Reinhart found the back of the net to secure the win.

“Tarry played unbelievable,” said Bennett. “It’s a big win in a game that we needed.”

THEY SAID IT

“From a defensive structure point of view, both teams were kind of right on.” – Paul Maurice on the defensive play of the game

“He's a very young skilled player. I think he's got a bright future in this league and it's been a pleasure to play with him.” – Cole Schwindt on Sandis Vilmanis

CATS STATS

- The Panthers didn’t allow more than seven shots in any period

- Sam Bennett led forwards with 21:42 time on ice

- Evan Rodrigues had five shots

- A.J Greer had four hits

- Tobias Bjornfot blocked two shots

WHAT’S NEXT?

Next stop, Minnesota.

The Panthers will continue their three-game road trip as they take on the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET.

