RECAP: Panthers 2, Jets 1 (SO)

WINNIPEG – An important two points.

Improving to 26-20-3, the Florida Panthers started their three-game road trip with a 2-1 shootout win over the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Thursday.

“It’s huge,” Daniil Tarasov said after the win. “We like starting the road trip the right way and brings confidence for the rest of the trip.”

A highly defensive first period, neither team gave up much space in the opening 20 minutes.

In total, the two teams combined for just 11 shots (6-5 FLA).

“It was just a grinder the whole way,” Sam Bennett said of the tightness of the game. “Not a ton of chances either way, but we stuck with it.”

Like the first, the second period was much of the same.

Lots of defense.

Per NaturalStatTrick.com, Florida allowed just one high-danger chance during the frame.

Keeping the score even, the Panthers prevented any damage while the Jets went on the power play for the second time in the game, holding Winnipeg to zero shots while down a man.

“It always brings some momentum for the team,” Anton Lundell said of the penalty kill. “A little bit more boost when you make sure they don’t score and then after that you kind of level up your game.”

Finally breaking the ice, in the closing minute of the frame, Bennett buried his 18th of the season on a one timer on a feed from Matthew Tkachuk to make it 1-0 at 18:49.