RECAP: Lightning 5, Panthers 2

TAMPA – Even in the preseason, the Battle of Florida is, well, a battle.

In a game that featured a whopping 186 combined penalty minutes, the Florida Panthers suffered a 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Thursday.

“Just some old friends getting reacquainted,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “There’s a lot of passion and leftover memories that go into those games. I don’t know if I can assess the game. It happens. That’s usually a good time to get the cobwebs out.”

As always, the Battle of Florida got physical early.

The first of a few feisty altercations in the first period between the two bitter in-state rivals, A.J. Greer ignited a brawl when he took a piece out of Lightning forward Brandon Hagel.

On the penalty kill for much of the first period, the Panthers still managed to break the ice despite the whistles not blowing in their favor.

After beating Lightning goaltender Brandon Halverson to a loose puck, Eetu Luostarinen fired a shot into the abandoned net to make it 1-0 with a shorthanded goal at 11:52.