RECAP: Lightning 4, Panthers 2 (Preseason)

After eight exhibitions, the Panthers are now ready for the points to actually count.

“We feel like we’ve been ready here,” forward Ryan Lomberg said. “We’re ready to start.”

Kicking off a back-and-forth first period, Tanner Jeannot re-directed a long shot from Darren Raddysh past Sergei Bobrovsky to put the Lightning up 1-0 at 2:37. Getting that goal back for the Panthers, Lomberg beat Johansson with a shot from beyond the right circle for a shorthanded goal to make it 1-1 at 11:34.