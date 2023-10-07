News Feed

Bennett doubtful to play in season opener at Minnesota

Grizzled center logged 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) and 150 hits last season

By Jameson Olive
SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers are expecting to take the ice without Sam Bennett when they open the regular season at Minnesota on Oct. 12, according to head coach Paul Maurice.

Early in the second period of Thursday’s 6-3 preseason win at Tampa Bay, the grizzled second-line center suffered what Maurice described as a lower-body injury and was unable to return.

In 63 games last season, the 27-year-old logged 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) and 150 hits.

“He’s longer than day-to-day,” Maurice said of Bennett’s status following Friday’s morning skate at Amerant Bank Arena. “I’m going to say he’s doubtful for the opener. A couple weeks, maybe.”

While it’s impossible to replace the unique combination of grit and skill that Bennett brings to the Panthers, Maurice is confident that Eetu Luostarinen is more than capable of stepping up.

Shifting from center to the wing this past season, the 25-year-old Finn achieved new career-highs in goals (17), assists (26) and points (43) while playing in all 82 games for the Panthers.

During the team’s first practice without Bennett on Thursday, Luostarinen, who inked a three-year contract extension this past summer, was centering Nick Cousins and Matthew Tkachuk.

“He shifts into the middle seamlessly, and whatever line he goes to he makes better,” Maurice said. “It’s a luxury to have a guy that can play wing and play it well. These young guys come in as centers, but never get to play center. He got a whole year at center ice and then moved to the wing. When he goes back, he has experience."

More updates on Bennett’s status should come next week.

With one preseason game left, the Panthers will host the Lightning tonight in Sunrise at 6 p.m. ET.

For tickets, click here.