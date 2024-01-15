RECAP: Ducks 5, Panthers 4 (OT)

Not backing down, the Ducks responded when Jakob Silfverberg swiped a puck from a defender, skated to the net and tucked a backhand shot around Stolarz to make it 4-3 at 14:58.

At 3:45 of the third period, Troy Terry roofed a backhander to make it 4-4.

Keepin the Panthers off the board over the final 20 minutes, Gibson stopped all 10 shots he faced in the third period, including gobbling up a screaming one-timer from Verhaeghe with just over eight minutes remaining in regulation.

Heading to the bench with just under six minutes left in regulation, Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov did not take another shift after that due to a lower-body injury.

Thankfully, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said the injury isn’t considered serious.

“He’s been dealing with something that we don’t want to get worse, and it didn’t,” Maurice said. “I think we got to him early enough. We’re expecting him to be a player for us against Detroit [on Wednesday]. Just didn’t want to risk that at this time.”

After being denied by Stolarz on his initial shot in overtime, Alex Killorn chased the puck down, carried it back into the slot and cashed in on his second chance to lock in the 5-4 win for the Ducks just 48 seconds into the extra frame.

Stolarz finished with 21 saves, while Gibson stopped 29 shots.

With the win, Anaheim improved to 15-27-1.

“We had a good first period and then I thought we were a little arrogant with the puck in the second,” Maurice said. “We started to get beat one-on-one. If you get beat one-on-one, that’s a tell for something else that’s going on in your game. We weren’t happy with the result. I don’t think we liked the way we played and are probably going to leave this one right here.”

THEY SAID IT

“I think we were a little soft in some areas. We got a little run-and-gun. They’re opportunistic. I think we had the better end of the chances, but that’s what happens when you play like that.” – Carter Verhaeghe

“They dictated. They wanted it open and we’re not going to win hockey games like that. That’s not what we’re built for. We’ve got to tighten it up, for sure.” – Sam Reinhart

“It was kind of just back-and-forth hockey. We weren’t playing hard hockey. Sometimes you get comfortable in those games and just want to make plays. It ended up biting us.” – Sam Bennett

CATS STATS

- Sam Reinhart scored his team-leading third shorthanded goal of the season.

- Anton Lundell went 7-for-9 (77.8%) in the faceoff circle.

- Eetu Luostarinen blocked a team-high three shots.

- The Panthers led 73-50 in shot attempts.

- Anthony Stolarz made five high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Panthers will continue their homestand with an important divisional matchup against the Detroit Red Wings at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

