PREVIEW: Panthers close out road trip against the Blackhawks

CHICAGO – Last stop.

The third and last game of their three-game road trip, the Florida Panthers (27-20-3) will take on the Chicago Blackhawks (21-22-8) at United Center on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET.

Meeting for the second time this season, the Panthers took the first game 3-2 at Amerant Bank Arena in the season opener on Oct. 7.

Playing less than 24 hours before Sunday’s tilt, the Panthers defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday at Grand Casino Arena after Brad Marchand buried a pass from Cater Verhaeghe backdoor in overtime.

Looking to continue to move up in the standings, with two games in hand, Florida sits five points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference after Saturday’s win.

“It's quick turnaround,” Sam Bennett said of getting ready for the Blackhawks after Saturday’s win. “Right now, we're just going to recover, regroup, and then look to bring our A game early.”

Returning after a seven-game absence due to an undisclosed injury, Marchand’s presence on the ice couldn’t be missed.

Not only scoring the game winner, No. 63 racked up three points, finding the back of the net on a backhand shot in the first period and assisting on Bennett’s game-tying power play goal in the third period.

“He brings us so much energy, such a great player, and every night he brings it,” Carter Verhaeghe said of Marchand.

Staying hot in the month of January, with another goal on Saturday, Bennett leads the team with 11 points (6G, 5A) during the month and has seven points (3G, 4A) in the last six games.

With his goal against the Wild, Bennett reached the 40-point mark for the fifth straight season with the Panthers.

“I'm getting a lot of opportunity right now and I'm just trying to do my best out there,” Bennett said of his play.

In net, Daniil Tarasov will be between the pipes.

Tarasov is 3-0-0 in his last three starts with a .943 save percentage in that span.

Coming into Sunday, the Blackhawks will look to bounce back after a 2-1 shootout loss at home to the Tampa Lightning on Friday.

Led by one of the league’s top young stars, Connor Bedard ranks first on the team in assists (28) and points (48) and is second in goals (20).

“He’s just made incredible improvements on both sides of the puck,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Bedard. “He’s always been dynamic, but he’s rounding into that number one center that can play against your best.”

A familiar opponent in Tyler Bertuzzi, who spent most of his career in the Eastern Conference, the 30-year-old forward leads the Blackhawks in goals (24) and is second in points (38).

Spencer Knight is expected to start for the Blackhawks.

The former Panther goalie owns a 15-13-6 record, .913 save percentage, and 2.54 goals against average this season.

THEY SAID IT

“We're a good spirit on the road right now, back-to-back games of past regulation that we win, so we're feeling pretty good.” – Paul Maurice on road trip

“They’re very strong defensively and I just get to ride their coattails.” – Brad Marchand on playing with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen

FIVE CATS STATS

- The Panthers are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games against the Blackhawks

- Sam Reinhart has 100 career multi-point games with the Panthers

- Since Nov. 14, the Panthers are 10-4-0 on the road

- Carter Verhaeghe has 17 points (7G, 10A) in 16 career games against the Blackhawks

- Gustav Forsling has logged over 26 minutes in four straight games

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Stay tuned ahead of puck drop for Sunday’s lineup

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Jan. 21: F Jack Studnicka loaned to Charlotte (AHL)

- Jan. 19: F Noah Gregor loaned to Charlotte (AHL)

- Jan. 16: D Uvis Balinskis agrees to terms on two-year contract extension commencing in 2026-27

- Jan. 10: F Sandis Vilmanis recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

- Jan. 4: D Tobias Bjornfot was recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

