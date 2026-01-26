RECAP: Panthers 5, Blackhawks 1

CHICAGO – Three for three.

Completing the road trip sweep, behind a two-goal performance from Tobias Bjornfot, the Florida Panthers closed out with a 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday night.

In the win to improve to 28-20-3, Daniil Tarasov made 19 saves.

The win was also their second in less than 24 hours.

“It's not easy flying in, coming in late, and then reload,” Gustav Forsling said of the back-to-back with Minnesota and Chicago. “It's never easy. I thought we showed some real character.”

The first period was about as even as it could get.

Neither team able to find the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes, both teams put up seven shots.

A slight edge on pressure, the Panthers held a 4-0 high-danger advantage while five-on-five in the period, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

After lots of back and forth in the second period, Bjornfot finally broke the ice on a wraparound at 15:33 to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.