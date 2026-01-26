RECAP: Panthers 5, Blackhawks 1

By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

CHICAGO – Three for three.

Completing the road trip sweep, behind a two-goal performance from Tobias Bjornfot, the Florida Panthers closed out with a 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday night.

In the win to improve to 28-20-3, Daniil Tarasov made 19 saves.

The win was also their second in less than 24 hours.

“It's not easy flying in, coming in late, and then reload,” Gustav Forsling said of the back-to-back with Minnesota and Chicago. “It's never easy. I thought we showed some real character.”

The first period was about as even as it could get.

Neither team able to find the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes, both teams put up seven shots.

A slight edge on pressure, the Panthers held a 4-0 high-danger advantage while five-on-five in the period, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

After lots of back and forth in the second period, Bjornfot finally broke the ice on a wraparound at 15:33 to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead.

Tobias Bjornfot puts the Panthers up 1-0 in Chicago with his first goal of the season.

Bjornfot’s goal was his first as a member of the Panthers.

"It felt so good,” Bjornfot said of the goal. “It's been a while since my first one, so that felt really good."

Getting one late, Tyler Bertuzzi put in a rebound with just 29 seconds left in the period to even the score at 1-1.

Putting the Panthers back up in the third period, Mackie Samoskevich ripped a shot from the dot to make it 2-1 at 5:20.

Mackie Samoskevich beats Spencer Knight to put the Panthers up 2-1 in the third period.

Adding another, Carter Verhaeghe buried a pass from Evan Rodrigues at 7:24 to put the Panthers ahead 3-1.

Carter Verhaeghe whips home a wicked shot to extend Florida's lead to 3-1 over the Blackhawks.

Not letting the Blackhawks inch their way back with their late game push, Tarasov stood tall in net before Sam Reinhart put in an empty net goal at 18:11 to give the Panthers a 4-1 lead.

Sam Reinhart puts the Panthers up 4-1 with an empty-net goal late in regulation.

"So calm, so steady,” Gustav Forsling said of Tarasov. “He makes it very easy for the D core, and he gives us a lot of confidence."

Lighting the lamp again, Bjornfot went top shelf with just 22 seconds remaining in the game to seal the 5-1 win for the Panthers.

Tobias Bjornfot caps off a career-best game with his second goal of the night.

"Everybody needs a good day every once in a while,” Maurice said of Bjornfot’s two-goal night. “He's not here to score goals. Got two he'll never forget tonight and we're really happy for him."

THEY SAID IT

"They both don't stop talking. It's more fun to play hockey when those guys are in the lineup." – Paul Maurice on having Brad Marchand and Matthew Tkachuk back

"Every game feeling more confidence, especially when the guys are playing in front of me like unbelievable. They didn't give any chances." – Daniil Tarasov on recent play

CATS STATS

- Evan Rodrigues (2A), Carter Verhaeghe (1G, 1A), Tobias Bjornfot (2G), and Gustav Forsling (2A) each recorded two points

- Sandis Vilmanis led the Panthers with seven hits

- Gustav Forsling recorded his 20th career two assist game

- Carter Verhaeghe scored his 153rd goal to pass Pavel Bure for sixth most in franchise history

- Niko Mikkola logged a team-high 23:44 time on ice

WHAT’S NEXT?

Back to Florida.

The Panthers will be back home for one game, as they host the Utah Mammoth on Star Wars Night at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

