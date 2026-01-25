Marchand returns to lineup for Panthers in Minnesota

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Brad Marchand is ready to make his return.

After missing each of the last seven games with an undisclosed injury, the veteran forward will return to the lineup for the Florida Panthers against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

During line rushes prior to the matchup at Grand Casino Arena, Marchand was with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen. During last year's run to a second straight Stanley Cup, that line combined for 21 goals, 36 assists and a +47 plus/minus rating.

Last suiting up on Jan. 6, Marchand was leading the Panthers in scoring prior to being knocked out of the lineup, accumulating 46 points (23G, 23A) in just 41 games played.

With Matthew Tkachuk making his long-awaited return to action on Jan. 22, the Panthers will now have both him and Marchand in the lineup together for the first time this season.

While they continue to get healthier, the Panthers do still remain without captain Aleksander Barkov (lower body), forwards Tomas Nosek (lower body) and Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), and defensemen Seth Jones (upper body) and Dmitry Kulikov (upper body).

Heading into their battle with the Wild, the Panthers (26-20-3) sit five points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with two games in hand.

Returning against an opponent he’s had plenty of success against, Marchand has been a point-per-game player against the Wild, producing 20 points (9G, 11A) in 20 career games.

