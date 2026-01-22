PREVIEW: Panthers start three-game road trip in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG – First stop.

Beginning their three-game road trip, the Florida Panthers (25-20-3) will visit the Winnipeg Jets (20-23-6) at Canada Life Centre on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

Meeting for the first time this season, the two teams split their meetings last season with the Panthers winning 5-0 (Nov. 16) and the Jets answering back with a 6-3 win (Nov. 19).

“Important games right now,” Sam Reinhart said after the team’s morning skate. “Everything is important. It's easy to look where we're at, bigger picture, but we've got to minimize our focus and keep it as narrow as we can.”

Looking to bounce back and start the road trip on a high note, the Panthers fell 4-1 to the San Jose Sharks at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

Sitting five points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, with two games in hand, the return of Matthew Tkachuk will help the Panthers as the playoff race continues to be tight.

After starting the game on the third line with Evan Rodrigues and Mackie Samoskevich, Tkachuk was back alongside Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe by mid game.

As a line, No. 23, 9, and 19 have had plenty of familiarity and success over the years.

Per NaturalStatTrick.com, in last year’s playoff run to their second Stanley Cup win, the line had a 60.42% offensive advantage and accounted for 10 goals while five-on-five.

“I think we're going to put two lines on the ice that are fairly close to our second and third line last year, so there's some familiarity there,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Tkachuk being back in the lineup. “His ability to complete plays, I thought he played a really good game. I had planned on 15 to 17 minutes; he ended up playing 20. I thought his first game back for such a long absence was really solid.”

In net for the Panthers, Daniil Tarasov is expected to get the nod.

Over his last two starts, Tarasov has stopped 52 of 55 shots he's faced.

Winners in five of their last seven games, the Jets come into Thursday’s tilt off a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues at home on Tuesday.

In the win, forward Mark Scheifele (2G, 1A) and defenseman Josh Morrissey (1G, 2A) each picked up three points.

“When we play against teams like that, sometimes brings out the best of us,” Reinhart said of playing against the star power on the Jets. “We know how important is to defend and that's what leads to our offense. They got some world-class players over there that can certainly put the puck in the net.”

Leading the way for the Jets up front, Scheifele leads the team in goals (25), assists (36), and points (61).

Scheifele’s 61 points are good for seventh best in the NHL.

On the blue line, Morrissey has also been one of the league’s best.

The Winnipeg D-man ranks tied for ninth in goals (10), tied for sixth in assists (32), and tied for sixth in points (42) in the NHL.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to get the start in net on Thursday for the Jets.

One of the selected USA Hockey goalies for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Hellebuyck owns a 12-13-5 record, .902 save percentage, and 2.71 goals against average this season.

THEY SAID IT

“Every two points is important, especially as it comes down the stretch here.” – Cole Schwindt on Eastern Conference standings

“We still believe that in the base foundation of our game, that we can play it every night.” – Paul Maurice on playing the same style with players out of the lineup

FIVE CATS STATS

- The Panthers have nine skaters with 20 or more points

- Sam Reinhart has 18 points (7G, 11A) in 18 career games against the Jets

- Carter Verhaeghe has recorded 18 points (7G, 11A) on the road

- The Panthers are 6-2-1 against the Central Division this season

- The Panthers are 8-1-0 on the road when scoring first

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

FORWARDS

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

Mackie Samoskevich – Evan Rodrigues – A.J. Greer

Sandis Vilmanis – Cole Scwhindt – Jesper Boqvist

DEFENSEMEN

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Uvis Balinskis

Tobias Bjornfot – Jeff Petry

Goaltenders

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Jan. 21: F Jack Studnicka loaned to Charlotte (AHL)

- Jan. 19: F Noah Gregor loaned to Charlotte (AHL)

- Jan. 16: D Uvis Balinskis agrees to terms on two-year contract extension commencing in 2026-27

- Jan. 10: F Sandis Vilmanis recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

- Jan. 4: D Tobias Bjornfot was recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

