Bobrovsky hits two milestones in win over Wild

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Another day, another bit of history for Sergei Bobrovsky.

Backstopping the Florida Panthers to a 4-3 overtime win over the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena on Saturday, the veteran goaltender added two more milestones to his glowing résumé.

Picking up the 207th road win of his career, Bobrovsky broke a tie with Ed Belfour to claim sole possession of third place on the NHL’s all-time list. The only two goaltenders ahead of him on the list now are Marc-Andre Fleury (246) and Martin Brodeur (310).

Of those 207 road wins, 83 have come with the Panthers.

With his 18-save performance in the North Star State, Bobrovsky also earned his 20th win of the season, making him just the eighth goaltender in NHL history to achieve that feat 13 times.

This season, he’s one of seven goaltenders to reach 20 wins as of Saturday.

Since putting pen to paper on a seven-year contract with the Panthers back on July 1, 2019, Bobrovsky, who's in the last year of that deal, has successfully recorded at least 20 wins in six of those seven seasons.

The only time he failed to do so was during the COVID-shortened season of 2020-21.

In 332 career games in net for the Panthers, Bobrovsky has posted a 194-104-21 record with a 2.79 goals-against average, a .904 save percentage and 19 shutouts.

With even more major milestones in sight this season, Bobrovsky, still going strong at 37 years old, needs just five more wins to tie Curtis Joseph (454) for seventh-most in NHL history. Looking ahead, Henrik Lundqvist (459) in sixth place is also within striking distance this season.

Just a few more ceremonial pucks in Florida's brick wall.