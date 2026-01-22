Q&A: Balinskis talks new contract, Olympics & more!

Catching up with the Latvian defenseman after a few big life moments


By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Uvis Balinskis hasn’t looked back.

Discovered by scouts while he was suiting up in the Czech Extraliga during the 2022-23, the 29-year-old defenseman has embraced his opportunity with the Florida Panthers and proved he belongs in the NHL.

In 141 career games – not including five playoff games last season – with the Panthers, Balinskis has recorded 31 points (8G, 23A) while playing various roles on the blue line.

He’s also won a pair of Stanley Cups, with his named etched on Lord Stanley in 2025.

And he’s not done yet.

On Jan. 16, Balinskis cemented his role with the Panthers when he put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension that will keep him in Florida through the 2027-28 campaign.

“It’s his personality and his character, that’s what that contract is,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “He’s worked so hard to get better. He’s handled long stretches out of our lineup, and then come in during the playoffs, and in big games and performed very well. He competes how we’d like our hockey team to compete. It’s great those guys get rewarded.”

Prior to the Panthers hitting the road for a three-game trip on Wednesday, I had the chance to catch up with Balinskis to talk about his new contract, going back to the Olympics and much more.

OLIVE: First, big congratulations on the new contract! Was that something that had been in the works for a while or did it come as a nice mid-season surprise for you?

BALINSKIS: It came out of nowhere. There were some talks at the start of the season, but then it quieted down. Then, Billy (Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito) made a call to my agent and offered me a deal.

OLIVE: What’s it like getting a call like that?

BALINSKIS: It’s nice [smiles]. It’s nice that the team wants you here. I needed a couple hours to think about it, and then I made my decision.

OLIVE: How much of a relief is it to get the security that comes with a new contract?

BALINSKIS: It’s nice to know that you’re going to have work for two more years [laughs]. It just kind of relieves you. It takes off the stress from that. You don’t have to think about it anymore. You can just play hockey.

OLIVE: Right after you signed your new deal, you scored in two straight games. With all the injuries on the blue line right now, how have you embraced an elevated role?

BALINSKIS: Yeah, it was nice to get a couple [goals]. It’s good that the team trusts me to put me in that position. Yeah, I just have to try and keep my game consistent and as simple as I can to help the team win.

Balinskis makes it 3-2 against the Capitals.

OLIVE: Going back to last season, you got to suit up in five playoff games and even scored a goal. What did it mean for your confidence to succeed in the spotlight at the game’s highest level?

BALINSKIS: I didn’t really have much playoff experience anywhere in my career prior to that. It was nice to get those five games under my belt and just know that I can play in the playoffs. It was great to be part of that playoff run and to be part of the team. It felt so good.

OLIVE: If you went back to before you signed with the Panthers in 2023 and told yourself that you’d be playing in NHL playoff games and a two-time Stanley Cup champion, what do you think the response would be?

BALINSKIS: I would probably never say that to me [laughs]. It’s not something I could’ve ever even thought about. I’m grateful for all those things and that they happened to me. It’s been great so far. I hope we can keep this thing going.

OLIVE: With a lot of trophies and over 100 games in the NHL already under our belt, what do you think is the next step for you in terms of your development?

BALINSKIS: Just be a full part of the team in the playoffs. I’ll do whatever it takes to be part of this team. Obviously, the team has the same goals. It’s the same for me. I want to improve my game and be better than I can be.

OLIVE: How happy were you when a fellow Latvian was added to the locker room after rookie forward Sandis Vilmanis was recalled from the AHL earlier this month?

BALINSKIS: I think we were the first two Latvians to combine on the same goal [in the NHL]. It’s cool to make some history. It’s very cool for me and for Sandis. It’s nice that more and more Latvians are showing up in the NHL.

OLIVE: Is it also nice to finally have someone to speak Latvian with?

BALINSKIS: Yeah, Jamie (Panthers assistant coach Jamie Kompon) says we walk side by side all the time. We walk together everywhere. It’s nice to talk with someone in my own language and to help him fit in, too. Yeah, it’s cool.

OLIVE: Next month, you and Vilmanis will represent Latvia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. For yourself, it’ll mark your second time as an Olympian. Do you think that your experience in 2022 will help you during this year’s tournament?

BALINSKIS: The Olympics in 2022 were a little bit different. COVID was there. I think this Olympics will be way different than it was then. I think it’s going to be a whole different experience. All the NHL players are coming now. It’s going to be different, so I don’t even know what to expect even though I’ve been there. It’s going to be completely different.

OLIVE: The Panthers will have players representing five different nations at the Olympics. What’s it like in the locker room knowing so many guys in here will soon be battling each other for a gold medal?

BALINSKIS: It’s great. It shows how good the players are on this team. They’re important pieces to their countries, too. It’s going to be fun to play against a couple teammates on opposite sides. It’s going to be a lot of fun.

OLIVE: Since I’m catching you as you’re about to hit the road, how much have you enjoyed exploring North America over your first three seasons with the Panthers. Do you have any favorite road cities?

BALINSKIS: Before I came here, I’d never been to the U.S. before. It’s nice to see all the cities and hang out with the boys and go to all the restaurants and stuff. Obviously, my first time in New York was pretty cool. I also love Montreal. They love hockey there. The fans are crazy there. It’s pretty cool.

OLIVE: How do you like to spend your downtime in South Florida?

BALINSKIS: I just hang out at my place. I hang out with my wife, especially when we’ve been on the road. It’s nice to come back from a colder place to Florida [smiles]. It’s nice and warm here. The sun is pretty cool, and you have it the whole year. My family enjoys coming here in the winter. Yeah, it’s cool for them, too. Yeah, Florida is awesome.

OLIVE: Speaking of family, I saw on Instagram that you have a new addition on the way. How much are you looking forward to becoming a dad for the first time?

BALINSKIS: It’s exciting times. I can’t wait for the baby. It’s going to be a whole new adventure.

OLIVE: There’s certainly no shortage of dads in this locker room to lean on for advice. Have you already sought out any helpful tips from your teammates?

BALINSKIS: I sit next to Bo (Panthers forward Jesper Boqvist) on the plane, and I’ve asked him a bunch of questions already. Yeah, I’ll ask all of them for advice, If I can. Yeah, it’s exciting. I can’t wait.

