Q&A: Balinskis talks new contract, Olympics & more!

OLIVE: Going back to last season, you got to suit up in five playoff games and even scored a goal. What did it mean for your confidence to succeed in the spotlight at the game’s highest level?

BALINSKIS: I didn’t really have much playoff experience anywhere in my career prior to that. It was nice to get those five games under my belt and just know that I can play in the playoffs. It was great to be part of that playoff run and to be part of the team. It felt so good.

OLIVE: If you went back to before you signed with the Panthers in 2023 and told yourself that you’d be playing in NHL playoff games and a two-time Stanley Cup champion, what do you think the response would be?

BALINSKIS: I would probably never say that to me [laughs]. It’s not something I could’ve ever even thought about. I’m grateful for all those things and that they happened to me. It’s been great so far. I hope we can keep this thing going.

OLIVE: With a lot of trophies and over 100 games in the NHL already under our belt, what do you think is the next step for you in terms of your development?

BALINSKIS: Just be a full part of the team in the playoffs. I’ll do whatever it takes to be part of this team. Obviously, the team has the same goals. It’s the same for me. I want to improve my game and be better than I can be.

OLIVE: How happy were you when a fellow Latvian was added to the locker room after rookie forward Sandis Vilmanis was recalled from the AHL earlier this month?

BALINSKIS: I think we were the first two Latvians to combine on the same goal [in the NHL]. It’s cool to make some history. It’s very cool for me and for Sandis. It’s nice that more and more Latvians are showing up in the NHL.

OLIVE: Is it also nice to finally have someone to speak Latvian with?

BALINSKIS: Yeah, Jamie (Panthers assistant coach Jamie Kompon) says we walk side by side all the time. We walk together everywhere. It’s nice to talk with someone in my own language and to help him fit in, too. Yeah, it’s cool.

OLIVE: Next month, you and Vilmanis will represent Latvia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. For yourself, it’ll mark your second time as an Olympian. Do you think that your experience in 2022 will help you during this year’s tournament?

BALINSKIS: The Olympics in 2022 were a little bit different. COVID was there. I think this Olympics will be way different than it was then. I think it’s going to be a whole different experience. All the NHL players are coming now. It’s going to be different, so I don’t even know what to expect even though I’ve been there. It’s going to be completely different.

OLIVE: The Panthers will have players representing five different nations at the Olympics. What’s it like in the locker room knowing so many guys in here will soon be battling each other for a gold medal?

BALINSKIS: It’s great. It shows how good the players are on this team. They’re important pieces to their countries, too. It’s going to be fun to play against a couple teammates on opposite sides. It’s going to be a lot of fun.

OLIVE: Since I’m catching you as you’re about to hit the road, how much have you enjoyed exploring North America over your first three seasons with the Panthers. Do you have any favorite road cities?

BALINSKIS: Before I came here, I’d never been to the U.S. before. It’s nice to see all the cities and hang out with the boys and go to all the restaurants and stuff. Obviously, my first time in New York was pretty cool. I also love Montreal. They love hockey there. The fans are crazy there. It’s pretty cool.

OLIVE: How do you like to spend your downtime in South Florida?

BALINSKIS: I just hang out at my place. I hang out with my wife, especially when we’ve been on the road. It’s nice to come back from a colder place to Florida [smiles]. It’s nice and warm here. The sun is pretty cool, and you have it the whole year. My family enjoys coming here in the winter. Yeah, it’s cool for them, too. Yeah, Florida is awesome.