Q&A: Balinskis talks new contract, Olympics & more!

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Uvis Balinskis hasn’t looked back.
Discovered by scouts while he was suiting up in the Czech Extraliga during the 2022-23, the 29-year-old defenseman has embraced his opportunity with the Florida Panthers and proved he belongs in the NHL.
In 141 career games – not including five playoff games last season – with the Panthers, Balinskis has recorded 31 points (8G, 23A) while playing various roles on the blue line.
He’s also won a pair of Stanley Cups, with his named etched on Lord Stanley in 2025.
And he’s not done yet.
On Jan. 16, Balinskis cemented his role with the Panthers when he put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension that will keep him in Florida through the 2027-28 campaign.
“It’s his personality and his character, that’s what that contract is,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “He’s worked so hard to get better. He’s handled long stretches out of our lineup, and then come in during the playoffs, and in big games and performed very well. He competes how we’d like our hockey team to compete. It’s great those guys get rewarded.”
Prior to the Panthers hitting the road for a three-game trip on Wednesday, I had the chance to catch up with Balinskis to talk about his new contract, going back to the Olympics and much more.
OLIVE: First, big congratulations on the new contract! Was that something that had been in the works for a while or did it come as a nice mid-season surprise for you?
BALINSKIS: It came out of nowhere. There were some talks at the start of the season, but then it quieted down. Then, Billy (Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito) made a call to my agent and offered me a deal.
OLIVE: What’s it like getting a call like that?
BALINSKIS: It’s nice [smiles]. It’s nice that the team wants you here. I needed a couple hours to think about it, and then I made my decision.
OLIVE: How much of a relief is it to get the security that comes with a new contract?
BALINSKIS: It’s nice to know that you’re going to have work for two more years [laughs]. It just kind of relieves you. It takes off the stress from that. You don’t have to think about it anymore. You can just play hockey.
OLIVE: Right after you signed your new deal, you scored in two straight games. With all the injuries on the blue line right now, how have you embraced an elevated role?
BALINSKIS: Yeah, it was nice to get a couple [goals]. It’s good that the team trusts me to put me in that position. Yeah, I just have to try and keep my game consistent and as simple as I can to help the team win.