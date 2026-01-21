NOTEBOOK: Updates on Jones, Marchand and Mikkola

FORT LAUDERDALE – Returning to the air.

Heading back on the road, the Florida Panthers (25-20-3) will make their way north to take on three opponents from the Central Division as the schedule inches closer to February.

Falling 4-1 to the San Jose Sharks at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday, the Panthers will look to make headway ahead of the Olympic break and gain ground in a very tight playoff race.

With 53 points and two games in hand, the Panthers currently sit five points behind the Boston Bruins (58 points) for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Every shift counts.

“From now on, every game is really important,” Eetu Luostarinen said following the team’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex on Wednesday. “We just have to find the energy, play hard, play more physical, and win more battles.”

Starting their road trip against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at Canada Life Centre, the Panthers will finish the three-game trip with a back-to-back against the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Since Nov. 1, the Panthers have gone 10-6-0 on the road.

“We really, really like three of our last five, and then we really, really don't like two of them,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the recent stretch. “Get off the extremes and get to a manageable game. I think we can play the way we did in the games that we like. I don't think we were lucky or anything special happened. We were just very patient and played really hard, so that's the goal.”

MIKKOLA EXPECTED TO PLAY

Some good news came out of practice on Monday.

After leaving in the second period against the Sharks, big blueliner Niko Mikkola is expected to play in Thursday’s game at Winnipeg, according to Maurice.

A key piece on the back end, the 6-foot-6 defenseman is averaging just over 20 minutes of ice time a night, and he’s seen an even bigger role in the absence of D-partner Seth Jones.

In 48 games, Mikkola has logged eight points (1G, 7A), 52 blocked shots, and 79 hits.

His +4 plus/minus rating is tied for first alongside A.J. Greer for team-lead.

MARCHAND DAY-TO-DAY

The Panthers could be getting another body back in the lineup.

On Monday, Maurice stated that Brad Marchand could be getting closer to a return.

"He's certainly close,” Maurice said on Wednesday. “Day-to-day. Whether it happens on this road trip, we don't know yet. We're just kind of building off of how he comes in each day. He felt better today than he expected to; got through practice."

Leading on and off the ice for the Panthers all season, Marchand has tallied 46 points (23G, 23A) in 41 games.

Despite missing seven games, the veteran winger ranks tied for first on the team in assists and is second in goals and points.

Marchand last played on Jan. 6 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

JONES TO MISS OLYMPICS

On Wednesday, USA Hockey announced that Jones will no longer play for Team USA at the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 due to an upper-body injury.

In his place, Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe will now join the team.

On the same day he was named to Team USA’s roster back on Jan. 2, Jones suffered the injury in the first period of the Winter Classic at loanDepot Park in Miami when he was hit by a puck that had been deflected off the stick of New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere.

Talk about bad luck.

Yet to suit up since then, Jones, who played a key role in helping the Panthers win their second straight Stanley Cup after being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks prior to last year’s trade deadline in March, has tallied 24 points (6G, 18A) in 40 games this season.

Jones is currently on long-term injured reserve.

“It was originally that week-to-week idea, 2-4, but it’s going to be the full extent of it now,” Maurice said when asked about the defenseman’s status following Wednesday’s practice.

MONDAY’S PRACTICE LINES

FORWARDS

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Brad Marchand

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – A.J. Greer

Mackie Samoskevich – Evan Rodrigues – Matthew Tkachuk

Sandis Vilmanis – Cole Scwhindt – Jesper Boqvist

DEFENSEMEN

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Tobias Bjornfot – Uvis Balinskis

Donovan Sebrango – Jeff Petry

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

*Note: Reinhart did not practice, but is good to go on Thursday vs. the Jets