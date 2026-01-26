Florida Panthers to Host ¡Vamos Gatos! Night on Monday, Feb. 2

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today they will host ¡Vamos Gatos! Night powered by Ford on Monday, Feb. 2 at Amerant Bank Arena. The Panthers ¡Vamos Gatos! initiative celebrates the rich culture of South Florida's Hispanic community and the ongoing efforts to foster inclusion and diversity in hockey and beyond. All fans in attendance will receive a ¡Vamos Gatos! mini pennant upon ingress.

Fans can enjoy a pregame party on the Publix Plaza with authentic food from two food trucks, salsa dancers and ¡Vamos Gatos! scarf giveaways courtesy of Ford at their Section 128/129 Plaza Level activation area. Throughout the game, fans can enjoy interactive photo opportunities, live painter on Amerant Bank Arena Plaza level concourse, live music from Latin bands in the Coors Light Cold Zone, a special ¡Vamos Gatos! margarita cocktail and Hispanic food at select Coca Cola concession stands.

Exclusive ¡Vamos Gatos! jerseys designed by Jonathan Torres (Rekal) are available exclusively for purchase at ‘Inside the Boards’ inside Amerant Bank Arena. A limited-edition ¡Vamos Gatos! merchandise collection will be available in Pantherland and FLATeamShop.com.

Fans can purchase mystery-signed ¡Vamos Gatos! pucks at FlaPanthers.givesmart.com or at the Panthers Foundation table at Amerant Bank Arena that night.

The Panthers will host their ‘Hispanic Excellence’ honorees who will be recognized in-game on Feb. 2. The ‘Hispanic Excellence’ program presented by Amazon recognizes local Hispanic business owners, educators, healthcare workers and activists making a positive impact in the South Florida community.

Fans can purchase the ¡Vamos Gatos! ticket package which includes an exclusive, limited edition Vamos Gatos T-shirt and a ticket to the game that night by clicking here. For general tickets to the night, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights.

