50th Episode of ‘Primetime Panthers’ Premiers on Scripps Sports Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. (ET)

The Telly Award-winning TV series is currently in its second season

Primetime Panthers Graphic_SOCIAL_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers and Scripps Sports announced today the 50th episode of the Telly Award-winning series ‘Primetime Panthers’ will air Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. (ET).

Currently in the middle of its second season, ‘Primetime Panthers’ is a weekly television show produced by Scripps Sports and available to fans residing in the South Florida broadcast territory via cable, free over-the-air, satellite, streaming on PanthersPlus.TV and the Florida Panthers YouTube channel.

‘Primetime Panthers’— the first of its kind in dedicated Florida Panthers programming airing as frequently and regularly as once weekly — received award recognition and amassed high viewership on YouTube in its first season on television. Accolades for the program in season one include a Silver Telly Award in the General Sports category for the episode, Cats Go to Finland. This episode has amassed 55k views on YouTube, as well.

The second season of ‘Primetime Panthers’ debuted Oct. 1, 2025, with new episodes airing weekly showcasing events like the 2025 Championship Ring Ceremony and banner raising, community initiatives like Panthers on the Prowl Night, the lead up to and behind the scenes of the NHL Winter Classic and more.

Beginning a new partnership in the summer of 2024, Scripps Sports’ locally produced game broadcasts as well as ‘Primetime Panthers’ airs:

  • In Miami/Fort Lauderdale: WSFL-TV, channel 39.
  • In West Palm Beach: WHDT-TV, channel 9.
  • In Fort Myers: WFTX-TV, channel 36.3.
  • Streaming on PanthersPlus.TV.

For an episode schedule and to learn more about ‘Primetime Panthers’, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/PrimetimePanthers.

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions! Single game tickets are on sale now through the regular season. Please visit SeatGeek.com or FloridaPanthers.com/tickets to purchase tickets today.

