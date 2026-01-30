RECAP: Blues 5, Panthers 4

ST. LOUIS – Just short.

After battling back in the second part of the game, the Florida Panthers fell 5-4 to the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Thursday after Jimmy Snuggerud scored the game winner on the power play with just nine seconds remaining in the game.

With the loss, the Panthers now sit at 28-22-3 and eight points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, with two games in hand.

“Urgency is high,” Sam Reinhart said after the loss. “You’re going to need it. These next couple of games are as important as ever.”

Breaking the ice early, A.J. Greer continued his career season by putting in his 11th goal on a rebound at 3:12.