What’s Brewing: Star Wars Night; Schmidt & Vanecek return

FORT LAUDERDALE – Returning with three wins.

After a perfect 3-0-0 road trip -- including back-to-back wins against the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks in less than 24 hours -- the Florida Panthers now sit at 28-20-3.

Closing out the trip in style, the defending Stanley Cup champions took care of business in Chicago, beating the Blackhawks 5-1 on Sunday night at United Center.

With 59 points and a game in hand, the Panthers enter this week sitting just three points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

“It's not easy flying in, coming in late, and then reload,” Gustav Forsling said of the successful back-to-back. “It's never easy. I thought we showed some real character.”

With a chance to put more pressure on the teams in front of them in the chase for a coveted playoff spot, the Panthers will begin their three-game week by celebrating their annual Star Wars Night with a visit from the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, Jan. 27: vs. Utah Mammoth – 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, Jan. 29: at St. Louis Blues – 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Jan. 31: vs. Winnipeg Jets – 4 p.m. ET

SCHMIDT & VANECEK RETURN

A pair of former Panthers will make their return to Amerant Bank Arena this week for the first time since hoisting Lord Stanley in June.

When the Panthers host the Mammoth on Tuesday, defenseman Nate Schmidt and goalie Vitek Vanecek, both 2025 Stanley Cup championsk will be back in the building.

Always bringing a smile, Schmidt registered 19 points (5G, 14A) in 80 regular season games and 12 points (3G, 9A) in 23 playoff games last year in Florida.

“He was dynamic, he was up the ice, scored some big goals in the Tampa series for us and did it all with a huge smile,” Maurice said of Schmidt earlier this season. “He made everybody laugh while he was doing it.”

Acquired ahead of the trade deadline last season, Vanecek helped ease the workload of Sergei Bobrovsky, starting in seven games down the final stretch and recording a shutout.

“He played some big games for us, and it allowed us to put Bob in a position that he could be as good as he was for two months,” Maurice said of Vanecek. “He was really important.”

Both players received their Stanley Cup rings during the Panthers’ trip to Utah earlier this season.