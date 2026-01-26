What’s Brewing: Star Wars Night; Schmidt & Vanecek return

Looking ahead at a big week for the Panthers

_SOCIAL_16x9
By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – Returning with three wins.

After a perfect 3-0-0 road trip -- including back-to-back wins against the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks in less than 24 hours -- the Florida Panthers now sit at 28-20-3.

Closing out the trip in style, the defending Stanley Cup champions took care of business in Chicago, beating the Blackhawks 5-1 on Sunday night at United Center.

With 59 points and a game in hand, the Panthers enter this week sitting just three points behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

“It's not easy flying in, coming in late, and then reload,” Gustav Forsling said of the successful back-to-back. “It's never easy. I thought we showed some real character.”

With a chance to put more pressure on the teams in front of them in the chase for a coveted playoff spot, the Panthers will begin their three-game week by celebrating their annual Star Wars Night with a visit from the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

For more on Star Wars Night, click here.

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, Jan. 27: vs. Utah Mammoth – 7 p.m. ET

  • TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV
  • Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (PALM BBEACH); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (TREASURE COAST); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931
  • Tickets: Click Here

Thursday, Jan. 29: at St. Louis Blues – 8 p.m. ET

  • TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV
  • Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931
  • Cats on Tap: Click Here

Saturday, Jan. 31: vs. Winnipeg Jets – 4 p.m. ET

  • TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV
  • Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931
  • Tickets: Click Here

SCHMIDT & VANECEK RETURN

A pair of former Panthers will make their return to Amerant Bank Arena this week for the first time since hoisting Lord Stanley in June.

When the Panthers host the Mammoth on Tuesday, defenseman Nate Schmidt and goalie Vitek Vanecek, both 2025 Stanley Cup championsk will be back in the building.

Always bringing a smile, Schmidt registered 19 points (5G, 14A) in 80 regular season games and 12 points (3G, 9A) in 23 playoff games last year in Florida.

“He was dynamic, he was up the ice, scored some big goals in the Tampa series for us and did it all with a huge smile,” Maurice said of Schmidt earlier this season. “He made everybody laugh while he was doing it.”

Acquired ahead of the trade deadline last season, Vanecek helped ease the workload of Sergei Bobrovsky, starting in seven games down the final stretch and recording a shutout.

“He played some big games for us, and it allowed us to put Bob in a position that he could be as good as he was for two months,” Maurice said of Vanecek. “He was really important.”

Both players received their Stanley Cup rings during the Panthers’ trip to Utah earlier this season.

Schmidt and Vanecek receive their 2025 Stanley Cup rings.

BAPTIST HEALTH ICEPLEX WATCH PARTY

Join fellow Panthers fans on Thursday at Baptist Health IcePlex to watch the Panthers take on the Blues, presented by Yuengling!

Enjoy open skating from 6-8 p.m. ET before puck drop at 8 p.m. ET.

After skating, fans can enjoy mascot and dance team appearances, giveaways, and more while watching the game!

For more info and to register to skate, click here.

TKACHUK BACK IN GROOVE

That didn’t take long.

After missing the first 47 games of the season to recover from a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia, Tkachuk is back at it.

In four games, No. 19 has recorded three assists, nine shots and four hits.

Playing a big role in the Panthers going 3-0-0 on the recent road trip, Tkachuk dished out two assists in the 4-3 overtime win against the Wild on Saturday.

“To have those two guys (Brad Marchand and Tkachuk) come back in, it just kind of raises everybody's expectation level,” said Maurice. “And fun. They both don't stop talking. It's more fun to play hockey when those guys are in the lineup.”

SANDALS ULTIMATE DATE NIGHT SWEEPSTAKES

Enter for a chance to win two tickets to a regular season Panthers home game and a three-night stay for two adults plus economy-class flights to any Sandals Resort.

To enter, click here.

GROUP TICKET PACKAGES

Get tickets for the whole group!

Check out some of the upcoming group nights at Amerant Bank Arena:

To see all group ticket packages, click here.

SECURE SINGLE GAME TICKETS

Every game matters!

Don’t miss out on any of the remaining regular season games at Amerant Bank Arena, as the Panthers push for the playoffs.

To buy tickets, click here.

STREAM PANTHERS HOCKEY

Catch all the moments of Panthers hockey!

Available now, fans can subscribe to the Half Season Pass for just $39.99.

Subscribe now to receive access to all locally-produced Panthers games by Scripps Sports this season, and pregame coverage for all nationally broadcast games on iOS, Android and other platforms.

Additional content includes replays, interviews, video series and more.

Visit PanthersPlus.Tv for more info.

GAMEDAY APP

Get all things Panthers with the Panthers GameDay App!

Right now, all non-Territory Members can utilize a 5% off food and beverage discount when using the app during games and events at Amerant Bank Arena.

The app also includes special partner offers, articles, videos, box scores and more.

To download the Panthers GameDay App, click here.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

Re-live the Panthers OT win over the Wild!

FROM THE ‘GRAM

“And this one’s over!”

TIKTOK IN THE TERRITORY

Back.

@flapanthers

we are so back 🐀

♬ original sound - Florida Panthers

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

STAT PACK: Panthers go 3-0-0 on road trip

Florida Panthers to Host ¡Vamos Gatos! Night on Monday, Feb. 2

Bobrovsky hits two milestones in win over Wild

Q&A: Balinskis talks new contract, Olympics & more!

News Feed

STAT PACK: Panthers go 3-0-0 on road trip

Florida Panthers to Host ¡Vamos Gatos! Night on Monday, Feb. 2

RECAP: Panthers 5, Blackhawks 1

PREVIEW: Panthers close out road trip against the Blackhawks

Bobrovsky hits two milestones in win over Wild

RECAP: Panthers 4, Wild 3 (OT)

Marchand returns to lineup for Panthers in Minnesota

PREVIEW: Panthers take on Western Conference contending Wild in Minnesota

RECAP: Panthers 2, Jets 1 (SO)

PREVIEW: Panthers start three-game road trip in Winnipeg

Q&A: Balinskis talks new contract, Olympics & more!

NOTEBOOK: Updates on Jones, Marchand and Mikkola

50th Episode of ‘Primetime Panthers’ Premiers on Scripps Sports Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. (ET)

Florida Panthers & Scripps Sports Experience Continued Growth in Year 2 of Partnership, TV Viewership Up Another 51%

What’s Brewing: Back on the road; Duffy’s watch party

RECAP: Sharks 4, Panthers 1

NHL EDGE stats: Impact of Tkachuk’s return on Panthers

PREVIEW: Tkachuk set to make season debut against Celebrini’s Sharks