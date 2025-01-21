Q&A: Jesper Boqvist talks breakout season, house music & more!

DARRAGH: Halfway through the season, what stands out the most about this team and locker room?
BOQVIST: I feel like everyone is so close, like the trainers, players, management and everyone wants everyone’s best. It’s been a lot of fun to be a part of it.
DARRAGH: This is a team with a lot of nicknames. Do you have a favorite nickname?
BOQVIST: A Bo and J Bo. I like those two.
DARRAGH: How has it been adjusting to Florida living and what stands out the most about life in South Florida?
BOQVIST: I feel like everything is so low key. Everyone’s just loving it down here. I can see why with the weather and everything like that. It’s been a blast.
DARRAGH: Anything different than expected?
BOQVIST: I thought there would be less traffic (laughing). It’s not crazy, but I thought it would be less.
DARRAGH: What are your favorite things to do outside of hockey?
BOQVIST: I got two dogs at home. Hanging out with the fiancé, little bro, friends. Picked up golf a couple of years ago and watching sports.
DARRAGH: What’s your favorite Swedish meal?
BOQVIST: Good question. Obviously, I want to have meatballs, right? So, I think that.
DARRAGH: If you weren’t playing hockey, what job would you like to do?
BOQVIST: A painter with my dad.
DARRAGH: Do you have a favorite or dream vacation?
BOQVIST: My favorite so far was the Maldives, and those places were nice.
DARRAGH: Favorite genre of music?
BOQVIST: Growing up, a lot of House and EDM. Now it’s been probably like Afro house.
DARRAGH: If you got to create your own festival, what would it be and who would headline?
BOQVIST: It would probably be house and Swedish House Mafia would be the headliner.
DARRAGH: Is there a story behind why you wear No. 70?
BOQVIST: I had nine in Sweden. An older guy came to our team and took nine, so I took 90. I had 90 in Jersey, then (Tomas) Tatar came. There wasn’t a lot to choose from, so me and my mom actually picked 70.