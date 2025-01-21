Q&A: Jesper Boqvist talks breakout season, house music & more!

DARRAGH: How are you feeling going into a long West Coast road trip with a couple back-to-backs?

BOQVIST: I think we’re feeling good. I think we’ve handled those (back-to-backs) pretty good so far, so it’s going to be a lot of fun.

DARRAGH: You’ve got a career high in goals already, what’s been working this season?

BOQVIST: I feel like being on such a good team and playing with so many good players. Just trying to work hard, do whatever I’m being told, keep my head down, and work it.

DARRAGH: With the goal scoring has come a lot of good cellys. Do you have a go-to celly?

BOQVIST: I don’t know what happens really after, I kind of black out (laughing). It’s such an incredible feeling of scoring in this league, I don’t really know what happens sometimes.

DARRAGH: How has it been playing with Anton Lundell and Carter Verhaeghe? What’s impressed you the most with their games?

BOQVIST: They’re really good players. They work so hard too off the puck. So skilled and it’s so much fun for me playing with those guys. I do whatever I can to help them.

DARRAGH: How special has it been sharing this experience with your brother Adam and assisting on each other’s goals?

BOQVIST: It’s been unreal. Crazy thinking about growing up dreaming about this and now here we are. You can of have to pinch yourself a bit.

DARRAGH: You’ve gotten looks in different situations and lines this year. How much confidence does that give you that the Panthers trust you anywhere?

BOQVIST: For sure, a lot. I just try to work as hard as I can every day so they can trust me out there and something I want to keep doing. I’m super thankful.