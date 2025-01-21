Q&A: Jesper Boqvist talks breakout season, house music & more!

By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla

FORT LAUDERDALE – Nothing can beat the sound of the goal horn in an NHL arena.

For Jesper Boqvist, that feeling has come quite a bit lately.

One of the Florida Panthers top scorers during the last month, the Swedish forward has notched 10 points (seven goals, three assists), 33 hits and a +5 plus/minus rating over his previous 13 games.

“He’s so fast and we play a similar game,” said teammate Carter Verhaeghe who has been on Boqvist’s line in recent games. “I think he’s so smart defensively, makes good reads, has a really good shot, really skilled, and can win battles in tight areas. I love his game, and I think everyone here is thrilled with his game and love playing with him.”

Ahead of the team’s departure to the West Coast for a four-game road trip, I had the chance to sit down with Boqvist to talk about his breakout season, the power of house music and much more.

Jesper Boqvist breaks the scoreless game against Anaheim in the second period.

DARRAGH: How are you feeling going into a long West Coast road trip with a couple back-to-backs?

BOQVIST: I think we’re feeling good. I think we’ve handled those (back-to-backs) pretty good so far, so it’s going to be a lot of fun.

DARRAGH: You’ve got a career high in goals already, what’s been working this season?

BOQVIST: I feel like being on such a good team and playing with so many good players. Just trying to work hard, do whatever I’m being told, keep my head down, and work it.

DARRAGH: With the goal scoring has come a lot of good cellys. Do you have a go-to celly?

BOQVIST: I don’t know what happens really after, I kind of black out (laughing). It’s such an incredible feeling of scoring in this league, I don’t really know what happens sometimes.

DARRAGH: How has it been playing with Anton Lundell and Carter Verhaeghe? What’s impressed you the most with their games?

BOQVIST: They’re really good players. They work so hard too off the puck. So skilled and it’s so much fun for me playing with those guys. I do whatever I can to help them.

DARRAGH: How special has it been sharing this experience with your brother Adam and assisting on each other’s goals?

BOQVIST: It’s been unreal. Crazy thinking about growing up dreaming about this and now here we are. You can of have to pinch yourself a bit.

DARRAGH: You’ve gotten looks in different situations and lines this year. How much confidence does that give you that the Panthers trust you anywhere?

BOQVIST: For sure, a lot. I just try to work as hard as I can every day so they can trust me out there and something I want to keep doing. I’m super thankful.

Jesper Boqvist makes it 2-0 against Utah in the third period.

DARRAGH: Halfway through the season, what stands out the most about this team and locker room?

BOQVIST: I feel like everyone is so close, like the trainers, players, management and everyone wants everyone’s best. It’s been a lot of fun to be a part of it.

DARRAGH: This is a team with a lot of nicknames. Do you have a favorite nickname?

BOQVIST: A Bo and J Bo. I like those two.

DARRAGH: How has it been adjusting to Florida living and what stands out the most about life in South Florida?

BOQVIST: I feel like everything is so low key. Everyone’s just loving it down here. I can see why with the weather and everything like that. It’s been a blast.

DARRAGH: Anything different than expected?

BOQVIST: I thought there would be less traffic (laughing). It’s not crazy, but I thought it would be less.

DARRAGH: What are your favorite things to do outside of hockey?

BOQVIST: I got two dogs at home. Hanging out with the fiancé, little bro, friends. Picked up golf a couple of years ago and watching sports.

DARRAGH: What’s your favorite Swedish meal?

BOQVIST: Good question. Obviously, I want to have meatballs, right? So, I think that.

DARRAGH: If you weren’t playing hockey, what job would you like to do?

BOQVIST: A painter with my dad.

DARRAGH: Do you have a favorite or dream vacation?

BOQVIST: My favorite so far was the Maldives, and those places were nice.

DARRAGH: Favorite genre of music?

BOQVIST: Growing up, a lot of House and EDM. Now it’s been probably like Afro house.

DARRAGH: If you got to create your own festival, what would it be and who would headline?

BOQVIST: It would probably be house and Swedish House Mafia would be the headliner.

DARRAGH: Is there a story behind why you wear No. 70?

BOQVIST: I had nine in Sweden. An older guy came to our team and took nine, so I took 90. I had 90 in Jersey, then (Tomas) Tatar came. There wasn’t a lot to choose from, so me and my mom actually picked 70.

