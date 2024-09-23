PROSPECTS: St. Martin carries strong Rookie Showcase into preseason

SUNRISE, Fla. – Hunter St. Martin is at it again.
Making his preseason debut with the Florida Panthers, the 2024 sixth-round pick lit the lamp in the second period of a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday.
On the goal, he pounced on a turnover and beat goaltender Matt Murray with a high short-side shot.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Martin said of making his mark in the exhibition. “It’s preseason, but with all the fans, there was more than I thought and just the atmosphere, it was a really good experience.”
Named the first star of the game, the 19-year-old forward logged 12:47 of time in the win.
"He had a very good rookie tournament," said head coach Paul Maurice on St. Martin. "What I liked about him and and (Gracyn) Sawychn, both very young guys, both junior eligible and for the cost physically, would be greatest on those two. They're still very young, every year their tanks get bigger, they get so much stronger at that age. I thought those guys were able to get through those three days of camp and then come out and play with some energy. That's a good sign and they've done some good work at a young age to be able to survive our camp."