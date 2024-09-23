PROSPECTS: St. Martin carries strong Rookie Showcase into preseason

For those that have been paying attention, St. Martin’s goal scoring ability should be to no surprise.

A standout in the 2024 Rookie Showcase, the Edmonton native scored in all three games.

“He’s a good player,” said defenseman Aaron Ekblad. “I remember in camp he chased me down and got the puck off me in the corner. Little things like that, those kinds of guys get the attention of the staff.”

Playing on a line with Matt Luff and fellow Rookie Showcase attendee Gracyn Sawchyn, St. Martin looked to have plenty of chemistry with his linemates, especially his longtime friend, Sawchyn.

For a prospect just entering the pipeline, that familiarity goes a long way.

“I’ve known Sawch (Sawchyn) for a long time,” St. Martin said. “I play against him in juniors. He’s from the Edmonton area, and it’s good to have a guy your own age battling for the same thing.”

Coming off a breakout year for the Medicine Hat Tigers, St. Martin recorded 52 points (24 goals, 28 assists) in 68 games in his second full WHL season in 2023-24, an improvement from the 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists) he recorded in 61 games the year before.

For St. Martin, the learning off the ice has been just as beneficial as the knowledge he’s gained on it.

“I think it's just a lot of the things that I'm learning are actually off the ice,” he said. “Taking care of your body, nutrition, cooling down, making sure you're ready for the next day, not getting hurt, and obviously learning from all the pro coaches as well, just showing up and being your best every day.”

With a strong start to his first professional preseason playing against NHL-caliber players, St. Martin should plenty of confidence and momentum to have a big year in juniors this season.

“It gives me a little bit of confidence,” he said. “In the grand scheme of things, it’s just continuing to learn and get a little better every day. It’s gotten me to where I am right now, and it’ll only continue to build off that.”