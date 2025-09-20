PROSPECTS: Lundmark 'on top of the moon' after signing with Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE – Anton Lundmark couldn’t believe it.

In the midst of a playoff run with Timra IK in the SHL, the Swedish forward was admittedly caught by surprise when the Florida Panthers called him up to offer him an NHL contract.

“I was so surprised. I had no idea that would come,” said a beaming Lundmark, who put pen to paper on a one-year, entry-level contract in early April. “Super happy it came. I’m happy to be here. I was on top of the moon. It’s a dream come true. Yeah, top of the moon.”

Just like his straightforward play on the ice, Lundmark didn’t hesitate when the offer came through.

“The contract came, and I took,” he chuckled. “Simple as that.”

Preparing for his first tour of North America, Lundmark appeared in 49 games in the SHL last season, posting nine points (5G, 4A). In two seasons prior, he recorded 25 points (7G, 18A) in 54 games with Tingsryds AIF of HockeyAllsvenskan, the second-highest league in Sweden.

In 2024-25, he also suited up in four playoff games with Timra.

“Anton is a robust forward who has elevated his game rising through the professional hockey ranks in Sweden,” Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito said. “We look forward to his continued development in our organization.”

Only just starting to sniff the prime years of his career at 24 years old, Lundmark’s two-way play and up-tempo skating ability should make him a fit for Florida’s physical, forechecking style.

The fact that he already measures up at 6-foot-4 and nearly 200 pounds also doesn't hurt.

“I hope that I can use my skating and my body,” Lundmark said. “I hope that suits me.”

Still only a few days into his first training camp with the Panthers, every single on-ice session serves as an opportunity for Lundmark to learn something new. From the on-ice to the off-ice, there’s no shortage of things for the Swede to pick up.

And while some lessons are big like adjusting to the smaller rink size in North America – “[I’m] getting used to each day,” he said – all of the little things are also adding up quickly.

“To be a pro, on the ice and off the ice, [you must] recover and take care of your body, eat right food,” Lundmark said. “On the ice, be in the place at the right time. Just try your best every single time you’re on the ice.”

Looking comfortable right out of the gate, Lundmark was very noticeable on the ice during Saturday’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex. In addition to using his size to win battles in front of the net, he also lit the lamp twice, including a top-shelf snipe on a breakaway.

After each goal, you could feel his joy even from up in the stands.

“I love to score,” Lundmark smiled. “It’s not that often, so I’m celebrating when I score.”

With the Panthers heading to the Music City for their annual preseason doubleheader against the Nashville Predators on Sunday, Lundmark hopes the goals will keep coming.

With puck drop for the two games against the Predators currently slated for 3 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET, respectively, fans can catch all of the action streamed at FloridaPanthers.com.

“That’s going to be awesome,” Lundmark said.