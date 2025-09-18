PROSPECTS: Gerasimyuk full of ‘a lot of emotions’ at first NHL training camp 

FORT LAUDERDALE – In preparation for his first training camp with the Florida Panthers, Kirill Gerasimyuk arrived to the Sunshine State a little bit early in order to get comfortable.

Thanks to that punctuality, the 22-year-old goaltending prospect had a chance to practice with members of the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions at the Baptist Health IcePlex.

While it was only for a week, it was an experience he’ll never forget.

“I don’t know how to say it, but the emotions, it was a lot of emotions,” an ecstatic Gerasimyuk said following the opening day of Florida’s training camp on Thursday. “I was here and trained with the Stanley Cup champions, the main team. It was amazing.”

Originally drafted by the Panthers in the fifth round (152nd overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Gerasimyuk’s first trip to North America has felt like somewhat of a long time coming.

Playing in Russia’s MHL and VHL the past several seasons, fans have really only gotten to known about the young goaltender through box scores and the rare clip on social media.

But even before those numbers had a face, fans had every reason to be intrigued.

Manning the crease for Yugra Khanty-Mansiysk in the VHL, the second-tier league in Russia, last season, Gerasimyuk posted a 1.75 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and three shutouts. Also appearing in eight games with SKA-Neva St. Petersburg, he registered a 2.52 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage.

On July 1, he signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Panthers.

“I was drafted in 2021, and all this time we connected with some people from Florida,” said Gerasimyuk, who noted this was the first time he’d ever done an interview in North America. “Roberto (Luongo), we connected every time. I had one year more [on my] contract, so they invited me to camp and Rookie Tournament. Of course, I signed.”

The first goaltender drafted by Luongo after he was made head of Florida’s new and innovative Goaltending Excellence Department in 2020, Gerasimyuk’s relationship with the Hall of Fame goaltender has already played a crucial role in his development up until this point.

“Roberto [has] helped me everywhere, every time,” Gerasimyuk said. “He helps my wife, my family. He’s a legend. I’m really glad to meet him.”

Speaking of legends, Gerasimyuk is also hoping to eventually bump into one of his fellow countrymen at some point during training camp.

When it comes to Russian goaltenders, few names are bigger than Sergei Bobrovsky.

“I really like how Bobby plays,” said Gerasimyuk, who's own outstanding play and puck tracking earned him high praise in Russia's lower levels. “I’m looking forward to meeting him.”

Still in the early days of a journey that he hopes will someday lead him to a place between the pipes in the NHL, Gerasimyuk wants to pick up as much as he can during camp.

For an up-and-coming goaltender, every bit of information is invaluable.

“This camp is so amazing,” Gerasimyuk smiled. “A lot of famous players. This is a really, really great chance for me, the next step in my career.”

As with any NHL-hopeful, it’s one step at a time from here on out.