Q&A: Devine talks training camp, winning cultures & more

FORT LAUDERDALE - From one winning culture to another.
After a standout, four-year career at the University of Denver, where he won two National Championships, Jack Devine is ready to bring his game to the pro level.
Recording 57 points (13 goals, 44 assists) in 44 games for the Pioneers last season, the burgeoning forward joined the Charlotte Checkers ahead of their Calder Cup run, notching two assists in his debut in the professional ranks.
“I was there for two years when he was there and three years later I see him again, he’s unreal,” said Mike Benning, Devine’s teammate at both the University of Denver and Charlotte Checkers. “He joined us at the end of the year last year and the amount of growth I’ve seen from him is unreal.”
Following the first day of training camp for the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Thursday at Baptist Health IcePlex, I had the chance to sit down with Devine to talk camp, winning cultures and more.
DARRAGH: This past weekend you participated in the Rookie Showcase in Wesley Chapel, Florida. What did you take away from the tournament?
DEVINE: I thought it was a lot of fun. I think the best part is getting to meet some of your future teammates, meet some new guys I haven’t played with before, get to know their tendencies on the ice, but also build those relationships out there. It was a lot of fun and cool to put that Panthers uniform on for the first time against another team. Winning two games was pretty awesome, especially that third game. It was cool to see how we kind of came together and cultivated into a team there and had a lot of success.
DARRAGH: You personally played well during the tournament and had a nice goal in the first game. What does that do for the confidence entering camp?
DEVINE: I think it’s trying to get the conditioning up. The first skate with the Panthers is high intensity and at the next level guys are bigger, stronger, and faster. It’s a little cliche, but they’re hungry out there. It’s a nice warm up into the season. The games are fast and intense, and it was nice to see that.