Q&A: Devine talks training camp, winning cultures & more

DARRAGH: You got to experience a run to the Calder Cup Final with the Charlotte Checkers at the end of last season. What did you learn from that experience that you took into your summer training?

DEVINE: It was great being able to be on such a great team in Charlotte. Amazing playoff run. We were really close there and disappointing result, but the way those guys brought me in there was really special and I’m very thankful for the way all those leaders in the group helped me and some of the other guys get acclimated. The level is fast and strong. It’s one of the best leagues in the world.

DARRAGH: How does it feel to have your first training camp as a pro?

DEVINE: It’s super exciting. Exciting to get all my schooling done, get my degree, and really be able to be fully ready for the pro game. I think that last year helped me work on a few things, but it’s definitely exciting. Your dream as a kid is to be a pro hockey player and to be part of the Panthers, a team that drafted me and helped me grow the last few years, is definitely exciting. Just to be able to learn from the great staff and some of the best players in the world.

DARRAGH: How nice is it to be back with former Denver teammate Mike Benning?

DEVINE: It’s awesome. We obviously had success together in college. He’s one of the best people I’ve played with. A tremendously skilled defenseman. He did a great job helping me get acclimated to the locker room in Charlotte. I’m excited and it’ll be nice to spend some time with him and go out to dinner here.

DARRAGH: How do you think coming from a winning culture at Denver will help with the transition into another winning culture?

DEVINE: It definitely helps. Obviously winning a Stanley Cup is so impressive, the way the guys have gone back-to-back and for me just being able to learn. I was able to take a few things from Denver, but just the winning culture here, the little details. Not just the players, but the entire staff have some of the intangible items that you want to install in yourself. Just being a young guy, the quicker I can learn, the more I can take this throughout my career. Being able to learn from the best of the best and winners early on is pretty special.

DARRAGH: What have you learned so far about playing the Panther way of hockey?

DEVINE: I think it’s the work ethic, intensity, and all the small details. Even in training camp day one they’re harping on it and obviously it translates to the Stanley Cup Final. This is a franchise that focuses on that and just works really hard.

DARRAGH: You’ll be alongside guys like Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand and Sam Reinhart the next week. What are you hoping to pick up from them?

DEVINE: It’s super exciting. The best team and best players in the world. It’s what you dream of as a kid. Just some of the little things, once you’re on the ice with them watching the things they do with the stick, the way they protect the puck, the way they shoot, and some of those mechanics. It might not come over one practice, but over time being able to watch and learn from them will obviously be pretty cool.