Florida Panthers To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Annual Excellence Series

Florida Panthers Announce 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase Roster

Reinhart throws first pitch as Marlins celebrate Panthers Night

Can't-Miss Road Games for the Panthers in 2023-24

Cats Renew Longstanding Partnership with JetBlue, Add JetBlue Vacations
Florida Panthers Sept. 25 & Sept. 29 Preseason Games to Celebrate 30 Seasons of Community Impact

2022-23 Season Rewind: Matthew Tkachuk

Florida Panthers Announce 2023-24 Theme Nights

2022-23 Season Rewind: Carter Verhaeghe
Panthers Announce Schedule for 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase at Hertz Arena

Amerigol LATAM Cup Returns for Fifth Annual Tournament at Florida Panthers IceDen on Aug. 23-27

2022-23 Season Rewind: Brandon Montour

2022-23 Season Rewind: Sergei Bobrovsky
Territory Talk: Summer Mailbag

2022-23 Season Rewind: Sam Bennett
Florida Panthers Single Game Tickets Available Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at 10 AM

2022-23 Season Rewind: Aaron Ekblad

2022-23 Season Rewind: Aleksander Barkov

PROSPECTS: Kai Schwindt’s confidence and physicality growing

kai-schwindt-16x9

© Tori Bookwalter - Florida Panthers

By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. -- Nearly a year removed from signing his three-year, entry-level contract with the Florida Panthers, Kai Schwindt has been keeping busy on and off the ice.

“It’s been busy, trying to get bigger and stronger in the gym over the summer,” the 19-year-old winger said following the first day of Rookie Camp at the Panthers IceDen on Thursday. “Couldn’t be happier to be back. It’s always a good time here competing and getting back in the swing of things.”

Spending his second straight summer participating in camps in South Florida, the Ontario native is currently looking forward to hitting the ice for the 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase in Estero.

This time around, there’s even more familiar faces in the locker room.

“It’s pretty easy to get along with the OHL guys, but you kind of want to meet everyone,” said Schwindt. “I got to skate with Ryan McAllister over the summer. He’s a great guy. These are your brothers now, so I try to talk with everyone, and they all have been great.”

But these aren’t the only brothers he’s been training with this summer.

Growing up in a hockey household, Schwindt’s older brother Cole, a former Panthers draft pick and current prospect of the Calgary Flames, and younger brother Brady, who plays for the Elmira Sugar Kings in the GOJHL, have both helped the tenacious forward improve his game for years.

“It’s obviously a competitive household,” said Schwindt. “We’re always at each other with hockey and making each other better. It’s the best-case scenario for me because I always have someone to work hard with and it has been great.”

The tallest in the family at 6’4”, Schwindt learned early on to use his size to his advantage.

“My first year in the OHL I learned that I’m going to have to use my size to create space for myself in corners and work on puck battles,” said Schwindt. “Being a bigger guy, I’ve tried to put on some weight and size to be physical to create that space.”

In his second season with the Mississauga Steelhead of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Schwindt recorded 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in 67 games, boosting his points from the year before (17 points) and nearly tripling his assist total from that same season (5 assists).

“I think it’s just confidence, honestly,” Schwindt said of his strides from one season to the next. “Compared to your first year, you get more confidence and comfortability in the second year. I’ve also got to play with some great players, which is always fun.”

Heading into his third season with the Steelheads, it’s now full steam ahead.

“I’m going to keep working on becoming a harder player to play against and be more physical,” said Schwindt. “Get in those battles and win them to create more chances for my teammates.

Looking to make a good impression during his current trip to South Florida, Schwindt and his fellow Panthers prospects will be competing in the Rookie Showcase in Estero from Sept. 15-18.

A four-team tournament, the Panthers will battle against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. ET, the Nashville Predators on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. ET, and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. ET.

Stay tuned to FloridaPanthers.com for more information.