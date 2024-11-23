PREVIEW: Panthers switch up lines heading into battle with Avalanche

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers will try to get back to playing their game when they return home to host the Colorado Avalanche at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

“It’s going to be a good match,” forward Eetu Luostarinen said. “They have a lot of speed and a lot of skill up front. We just have to match their speed and play hard.”

Sitting second in the Atlantic Division at 12-7-1, the Panthers dropped both games on their recent two-game road trip, including a 3-1 loss at Chicago in their last outing on Thursday.

Despite finishing with a 33-17 edge in scoring chances, the Panthers couldn’t get enough pucks past Petr Mrazek, who stopped 32 of 33 shots between the pipes for the Blackhawks.

Netting the lone goal for the Panthers, Sam Reinhart extended his point streak to 12 games.

Off to a stellar start, he’s tied for first in the NHL in goals (15) and sits fourth in points (30).

Hoping for some home cooking, the Panthers are 6-3-1 in Sunrise this season.

“We play good at home because our fans push us,” defenseman Dmitry Kulikov said. “When they get going, we get going. That’s a big advantage for us at home.”

Trying to bounce back, a better start will be key for the Panthers.

During this current stretch where they’ve dropped four of their last five games, they’ve surrendered the first goal in all four losses. Despite their ability to often flip a switch and become the “Comeback Cats,” it’s not a habit they want to continue as things roll along.

Unbeatable at the moment when having a good opening 20 minutes, the Panthers own an 8-0-0 record when leading after the first period. On the flip side, they sit at just 3-7-0 when trailing after the first period and have yet to win a game when trailing after the second.

Looking for a spark, some new-look lines will take the ice.

Among the various changes to the team’s forward lines, Eetu Luostarinen will be on the second line against the Avalanche alongside Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk, while Carter Verhaeghe will be on the third line with Anton Lundell and Mackie Samoskevich.

On the blue line, Adam Boqvist will slot in for Nate Schmidt on the bottom pair.

“It’s opponent based, but we’re looking for a change,” head coach Paul Maurice said.

Holding down the fourth spot in the Central Division at 11-9-0, the Avalanche have been playing some steady hockey after dropping their first four games out of the gate. Winning five of their last six contests, they’ve outscored the opposition 20-16 during that stretch.

Elite with the extra attacker, Colorado ranks second in the NHL on the power play at 30.8%.

Coming out on top in each of the first two stops on their current four-game road trip, the Avalanche enter tonight’s matchup looking to build off a 2-1 win at Washington Thursday.

Mikko Rantanen and Miles Wood each lit the lamp for Colorado, while Alexander Georgiev stopped 28 of 29 shots between the pipes. Making a dent on the scoresheet in 17 of 20 games so far this season, Cale Makar had the primary assist on Wood’s game-winning goal in the third period.

The early frontrunner for the Norris Trophy, Makar leads all NHL blueliners with 28 points.

As always, he’ll pose a unique challenge for the Panthers.

“Most time if your neutral-zone defense or your rush defense is good, defensemen will then move the puck, defer and not try to get into that hole, but he can,” Maurice said of the 2022 Norris Trophy winner. “Even if you’re right – whether you’re running a trip or running a wing lock – he’s going to get through you because of that extreme speed.”

Owning a 12-4-2 record in his career against Colorado, Sergei Bobrovsky will get the nod in net for the Panthers. Georgiev could man the crease for the Avalanche, but they’ve yet to announce a starter at the time of this writing.

Last season, the Panthers won both of their games against Colorado.

THEY SAID IT

“Colorado presents a really unique game with some of their speed and their transition game. In order to compete there, there’s certain things you can’t do, and you can’t turn pucks over to the middle of the ice.” – Paul Maurice on the keys to tonight’s game

“It’s nice to play with them. They have a lot of skill and can make a lot of plays. I think [we’re] just trying to mix it up a little bit and get some energy.” – Eetu Luostarinen on being promoted to the second line

FIVE CATS STATS

- Sam Reinhart has recorded at least one point in 18 of 20 games.

- Sam Bennett ranks second on the Panthers with nine goals.

- Dmitry Kulikov needs four hits to become the franchise’s all-time leader for defensemen.

- The Panthers are 5-0-0 when Evan Rodrigues scores a goal.

- Aleksander Barkov has won 67.9% of his faceoffs over his last 10 games.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Forwards

Evan Rodrigues – Aleksander Barkov – Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe – Anton Lundell – Mackie Samoskevich

A.J. Greer – Jesper Boqvist – Jonah Gadjovich

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis – Adam Boqvist

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

