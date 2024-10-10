PREVIEW: Panthers kick off road trip as Senators celebrate Home Opener

OTTAWA – The road warriors are ready to rock once again.

After starting their season with a win on home ice, the Florida Panthers will kick off a four-game road swing with a battle against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

Last season, the Panthers finished tied for first in the NHL with 26 road victories.

“We play a simple game,” forward Sam Reinhart said of the team’s road acumen. “It’s defensive-minded first. We try to limit the time and space for the opposition. Sometimes it’s easier going into it as a road game knowing that’s how you’re going to have to play.”

Getting off to a strong start in their defense of the Stanley Cup, the Panthers opened their 2024-25 campaign with a convincing 6-4 win over the Boston Bruins at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

Racing out to a 4-1 lead in the first period, the Panthers received contributions from up and down their lineup in the win. In addition to 11 different skaters notching at least one point, a skater from each of the team’s four lines scored a goal, including a pair from Sam Bennett.

In net, Sergei Bobrovsky, who will get the nod in Ottawa, made 24 saves.

Despite having some new faces in the lineup, the Panthers didn’t skip a beat.

“It’s the same mindset,” Reinhart said. “We’re just trying to build our game. We liked our start [to the season]. We liked where we picked up off from, coming in from training camp. I thought that everyone did a very good job of buying in to the game we’re trying to play.”

After being hit in the face by a puck in the first period against Boston, Adam Boqvist, who signed a one-year deal with Florida in the offseason, will miss tonight’s game, but could possibly return against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, per head coach Paul Maurice.

Nate Schmidt, a fellow first-year Panther, will take his spot on the blue line.

“We don't think this is long term," Maurice said of the injury.

Trying to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016-17, the Senators finished seventh in the Atlantic Division last season with a record of 37-41-4.

Brady Tkachuk, the younger brother of Panthers star forward Matthew Tkachuk, led Ottawa in goals (37) and points (74). Tim Stutzle was second in scoring with 70 points (18 goals, 52 assists), while Drake Batherson (66 points) and Claude Giroux (64 points) weren’t far off.

Josh Norris, the team’s second-line center, was limited to just 50 games due to injuries.

Thomas Chabot, the team’s top defenseman, suited up in 51.

The Senators also have a new shot caller this season in head coach Travis Green.

Overall, it’s a franchise hoping to generate some belief in its Home Opener.

“The energy part, they will have the advantage on,” Maurice said. “They have a new coach. They had a hard camp. They have some new pieces. They got a goaltender. And it’s the rarity of seeing the Ottawa Senators healthy because they have just not had any luck with that. They’ve had key players, key centermen, out of their lineup it seems for the last few years.”

As Maurice mentioned, the biggest addition for Ottawa is between the pipes.

Acquired in a trade with the Bruins on June 24, Linus Ullmark will make his first start as a Senator tonight. Inked to a four-year extension on Wednesday, the 2023 Vezina Trophy winner owned a 22-10-7 record with a. 915 save percentage last season with Boston.

A fellow new arrival in Ottawa, former Panther Nick Cousins will be in the lineup as well.

“Happy for him that he found a spot where he can really be impactful,” Maurice said of Cousins, who suited up in 12 playoff games during last year’s Cup run. “I think he can really enjoy his time here in Canada, but also be a real good veteran guy for a younger team.”

For the Panthers, the goal is just to keep fanning the flames of a hot start.

“We’re right back into the grind now,” Reinhart said. “Another opportunity tonight.”

THEY SAID IT

“No matter where you’re at, the first game of the season there’s that anticipation there and kind of nerves trying to get into it. Once you’re back into it, it’s like nothing has changed.” – Sam Reinhart

“On the road, you spend all day with each other. When you can do that, you definitely jell more with some guys. It’s so much fun just being around the guys. They’re all class-act human beings.” – Mackie Samoskevich

“If we have an advantage, it’s that we’ve already played one NHL game. Some of those nerves and jitters might be out of our game. We’ve got to get to their emotional level.” – Paul Maurice

FIVE CATS STATS

- Florida owns a 16-4-1 record against Ottawa dating back to the 2017-18 season.

- The Panthers owned the NHL’s best road penalty kill (86.9%) last season.

- Aaron Ekblad led all skaters with 26:36 time on ice in Tuesday’s opener.

- Aleksander Barkov has tallied 30 points (12G, 18A) in 34 career games vs. Ottawa.

- Sergei Bobrovsky boasts a career save percentage of .920 against the Senators.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe – Aleksander Barkov – Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Mackie Samoskevich

Jonah Gadjovich – Jesper Boqvist – A.J. Greer

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis – Nate Schmidt

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

RECENT TRANSACTIONS:

- Oct. 9: F MacKenzie Entwistle and G Chris Driedger assigned to Charlotte (AHL) | G Spencer Knight recalled to Florida

- Oct. 8: Carter Verhaeghe signed an eight-year contract extension starting in 2025-26.

- Oct. 7: F Patrick Giles, F Sandis Vilmanis assigned and G Spencer Knight assigned to Charlotte (AHL)

- Oct. 6: F Will Lockwood and D Matt Kiersted assigned to Charlotte (AHL)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

When: Thursday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Canadian Tire Centre – Ottawa, ON

TV & Streaming: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: 790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Cats on Tap: Click to View Participating Bars & Restaurants