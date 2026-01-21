Florida Panthers & Scripps Sports Experience Continued Growth in Year 2 of Partnership, TV Viewership Up Another 51%

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers and Scripps Sports announced today that Panthers game viewership through 48 games of the 2025-26 regular season is up over 51% compared to last season which experienced instant growth on the new over-the-air and cable Scripps stations.

December 2025 ended as the highest game average audience of the 2025-26 season in both Miami/Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach DMA’s and marked the most watched game of the season (Dec. 30). The NHL Winter Classic special one hour pre-game show on Jan. 2 on WSFL-TV delivered one of the best pre-game audiences of the 2025-26 season.

Beginning a new partnership in the summer of 2024, Scripps Sports locally-produced games air on:

In Miami/Fort Lauderdale: WSFL-TV, channel 39.

In West Palm Beach: WHDT-TV, channel 9.

In Fort Myers: WFTX-TV, channel 36.3.

Streaming on Panthers+, PanthersPlus.TV

Scripps Sports airs a locally-produced pre-game show for all 82 regular season Panthers games including for the Jan. 2 NHL Winter Classic. Local viewership for the Winter Classic pre-game show was one of the highest for the season when the Panthers took the ice at loanDepot Park.

For more information on how to access Panthers games on Scripps Sports throughout South Florida, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/HowToWatch.

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions! Single game tickets are on sale now through the regular season. Please visit SeatGeek.com or FloridaPanthers.com/tickets to purchase tickets today.