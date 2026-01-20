RECAP: Sharks 4, Panthers 1

SUNRISE, Fla. – An uncharacteristic slump in the second period proved too costly for the Florida Panthers in a 4-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

Taking control of the game, the Sharks scored three times in a span of 5:22 in the second.

“We’ve been fortunate in the past to come off the road and be really strong, and we’re not quite there yet,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “It looked the way we feared it might.”

Making his season debut after undergoing surgery in the offseason to repair a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia, Matthew Tkachuk received a very loud roar from the crowd when he hopped over the boards and took the ice for his long-awaited first shift in the first period.

Getting right back into the action, the hard-nosed forward was physical right off the bat.

“Personally, it was such a relief and nice to be out there,” said Tkachuk, who hadn’t played since Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final in June. “I felt better as it went along. The first period was weird, I will say. It was a little strange. Nothing mimics a game. It was a weird, but in the second period I felt a little better. In the third, I felt pretty much back to normal.”

With no goals to speak of, the first period ended with the Panthers leading 9-8 in shots.

Just 50 seconds into the second period, the Sharks took the lead when Will Smith tucked a rebound past Sergei Bobrovsky. Capitalizing on another rebound opportunity less than two minutes later, Vincent Desharnais doubled San Jose’s advantage to 2-0 with a goal at 2:41.

At 6:12, Mario Ferraro followed suit and potted a rebound to make it 3-0.

Keeping the Panthers from falling behind even further, Bobrovsky flashed leather to rob Tyler Toffoli of what looked like a surefire goal from the right doorstep later in the period.

Taking his last shift with 4:21 left in the middle frame, Niko Mikkola, a key cog on the back end, was absent from Florida’s bench to start the third period and did not return to action due to an undisclosed injury.

Already missing Seth Jones and Dmitry Kulikov on the blue line, the hope is the big D-man is OK.

“We’ll get a better handle on it tomorrow,” Maurice said of Mikkola’s status.

Cutting into the deficit for the Panthers just 43 seconds into the third period, Eetu Luostarinen beat Alex Nedeljovic with a shot from below the blue line to make it 3-1.