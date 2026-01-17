RECAP: Hurricanes 9, Panthers 1

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Florida Panthers didn’t showcase much their signature intensity during a lopsided 9-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Friday.

Falling to 24-19-3, Florida still claims the season series over Carolina with a 2-1-0 record.

“We weren’t right from the start,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “Then we found our way into the penalty box for a real tough third period. Haven’t had one of those in a long time.”

Keeping the Hurricanes off the board early, Sergei Bobrovsky went low and kicked out his left pad to deny Jordan Staal on a breakaway less than four minutes into the first period.

Maintaining their high pressure, the Hurricanes broke through when Nikolaj Ehlers beat Bobrovsky from the slot after a great centering feed from Staal to make it 1-0 at 18:35.

After 20 minutes, the Panthers trailed 12-3 in shots on goal.

Capping off a day that began with him signing a two-year contract extension, Uvis Balinskis evened the score for the Panthers in the second period when he ripped a slap shot from the right circle that sailed past Carolina goaltender Brandon Bussi to make it 1-1 at 1:19.