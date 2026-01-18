RECAP: Panthers 5, Capitals 2

“He’s been great,” Bennett said of Balinskis, who’s had to step up in the absence of Seth Jones. “He’s doing really nice there. It’s not easy to jump into a new spot mid-season, but he looks like he’s been there all year. Yeah, he’s made some great plays.”
Keeping the lead intact early in the third period, the Panthers held their ground on a penalty kill that ended with Tarasov gobbling up one of Alexander Ovechkin’s signature one-timers from the left circle.
Of Tarasov’s 23 saves in the win, six were considered high-danger by NaturalStatTrick.com.
“Tarry was unbelievable,” Greer said.
At 18:40, Anton Lundell extended Florida’s lead to 4-2 win with an empty-net goal.
Adding one more goal for good measure, Carter Verhaeghe locked in the 5-2 win with an empty-net goal of his own and sent fans to the exits with 32.9 seconds left on the clock.
In the third period, the Panthers led 14-5 in scoring chances.
Going 3-3-0 on their road trip, the defending Stanley Cup champions now sit at 25-19-3 in the standings.
“We didn’t sit back,” Bennett said of the team’s strong finish. “Sometimes that’s the tendency when you have a lead, but we kept playing hard. We kept the pressure on them. They didn’t have too many great looks. That’s all you can ask for in a third period.”
THEY SAID IT
“I know he scored the goal, and that was fantastic, but the rest of his game was just outstanding. He got into holes and broke up a whole bunch of plays.” – Paul Maurice on Uvis Balinskis
“We have a good character group in this locker room. It shows that we care. We showed up today. It was just a solid all-around game from everyone.” – Sam Bennett on bouncing back from Friday’s loss at Carolina
CATS STATS
- The Panthers improved to 14-7-1 in games following a loss this season.
- Mackie Samoskevich ranks second on the Panthers with 20 penalties drawn.
- Daniil Tarasov saved 1.52 goals above expected, per NaturalStatTrick.com.
- Anton Lundell went 13-for-19 (68.4%) in the faceoff circle.
- Cole Schwindt had a team-high four hits.
- Sam Bennett racked up a team-high three points (1G, 2A).
WHAT’S NEXT?
The Panthers will return home for a one-game pitstop with a matchup against Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday at 6 p.m. ET.
