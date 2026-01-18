RECAP: Panthers 5, Capitals 2

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Veteran teams know how to bounce back.

Ending their six-game road trip on a high note, the Florida Panthers looked like themselves again during a 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Saturday.

On the first half of their back-to-back, the Panthers had suffered a 9-1 loss at Carolina.

“It’s a hard thing we went through for 48 hours,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “Back-to-back is not easy in this league. You’re playing a team that’s fighting for their playoff lives. I ran the top end really hard. We had a very difficult night emotionally [against the Hurricanes], and they handled it.”

With the Panthers leading 10-1 in shots on goal a little past the halfway point of the first period, the Capitals thought they’d broken the ice on a goal from Connor McMichael.

But after a challenge from the Panthers for offside, the goal came off the board.

Keeping their momentum intact thanks to some nice work from the video coaches, the Panthers opened the scoring – for real – soon after when A.J. Greer scored to make it 1-0 at 13:23.