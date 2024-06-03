Panthers ready for ‘big, big challenge’ of slowing McDavid, Draisaitl in Stanley Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Having learned their next -- and last -- challenge this season will be trying to slow the Edmonton Oilers’ high-powered offense, the Florida Panthers got to work Monday preparing for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday (8 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS).

Expecting this matchup, which was determined when the Oilers advanced with a 2-1 victory against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final on Sunday, would mean a lot of media questions about the best way to defend Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Panthers coach Paul Maurice tried to plan an answer ahead of time.

“But I don’t have one,” Maurice said.

McDavid, a three-time winner of the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player (2017, 2021, 2023) and a finalist again this season, leads the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 31 points (five goals, 26 assists) in 18 games. Draisaitl, who won the Hart in 2020, is second with 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists).

So, of course, the Panthers will have a plan for the dynamic forward duo, along with defenseman Evan Bouchard, who is third in the playoffs with 27 points (six goals, 21 assists), and the rest of the Oilers. Although Florida plays Edmonton just twice each regular season (winning both this season), Maurice saw McDavid and Draisaitl enough during his tenure coaching the Winnipeg Jets (2014-2021) that he has a very good idea of what they’re all about.

“We saw a bunch of different rotations whether Leon Draisaitl plays with Connor McDavid or not, and that changes some of the dynamic you’ve got to prepare for,” Maurice said. “But these two men, you can’t play a 1-on-1 game with them. They’re just too fast, too strong, too skilled, so it’s just a five-man defensive game, and everything else that’s going to come out of my mouth would be cliché.”