Panthers Prospect Report: November 15, 2024

We’re back for another edition of the Florida Panthers Prospect Report.

Prospect Spotlight

Ryan McAllister

Coming off his first full AHL season, McAllister has made a jump in year two.

Through 10 games, the 22-year-old forward has been over a point-per-game with 11 points (five goals, six assists), including four goals in the last five games.

Making an impact early in the Charlotte Checkers 7-2-0-1 start, McAllister is tied for second in goals and third in points.

One of McAllister’s biggest games came on Oct. 18 against the Cleveland Monsters, where he dished out three assists in the 5-2 win.