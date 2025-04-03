‘Perfect Individual’: Bobrovsky still elite after 750 games in the NHL

Aging like a fine win, he’s also saved 10.1 goals above expected, per MoneyPuck.com.

Whether it’s on the ice or off the ice, Bobrovsky continues to live and breathe hockey

“He’s almost a perfect individual,” forward Evan Rodrigues said. “He’s committed to the game 24/7 in his life. The way he treats his body, the things he does off the ice, on the ice, just how good of a person he is, it’s been fun to be around and fun to watch.”

As much as a goaltender is a team’s backbone when it comes to keeping the puck out of the net, Bobrovsky’s teammates also view him as their ultimate curator of confidence.

“The confidence he gives the group, it’s what makes us special,” Rodrigues said.

With just eight games remaining in the regular season and the Panthers on the verge of punching their return ticket to the playoffs, Bobrovsky has really been ramping up his game as he prepares to step back into the spotlight for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Since Jan. 1, the skilled Russian boasts a .917 save percentage with a 2.09 goals-against average, which ranks fourth among goaltenders with at least 15 appearances in that span.

Taking on the moniker of “Playoff Bob,” he’s also been exceptional during Florida’s back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Final, posting a 32-20 record with a .911 save percentage.

Per MoneyPuck.com, he saved an astounding 23.3 goals above expected over those two playoff runs.

Hoping to keep Lord Stanley in South Florida, Bobrovsky looks ready to go again.

“I still consider him a young guy,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “I’ve learned a lot in conversations with him, and then with his prep and how much he cares. He seems as well to have found a way to have a little bit of fun with all the pressure that being a number one goalie carries. He’s been a pleasure.”