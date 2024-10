Panthers Prospect Report | October 18, 2024

Hockey is back and so is the Florida Panthers Prospect Report.

Prospect Spotlight

Hunter St. Martin

It looks like Hunter St. Martin learned a thing or two during his time at camp with the Panthers.

The 2024 sixth-round pick (193rd overall) has found the back of the net five times already in just six games for the Medicine Hat Tigers in the WHL.

In that stretch, he’s also recorded a pair of multi-goal games.

The 19-year-old forward’s strong early performance comes off a big showing in the NHL Rookie Showcase (three goals in three games) and preseason (goal and assist in two games).