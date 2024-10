Panthers Prospect Report | October 30, 2024

Welcome back to another update of the Florida Panthers Prospect Report.

Prospect Spotlight

Jack Devine

The seventh-round pick (221st overall) in 2022 has picked up right where he left off a season ago.

A Hobey Baker Award Top-10 Finalist, Devine registered 56 points (27 goals, 29 assists) in 44 games during the 2023-24 season for the University of Denver.

Through six games, the dynamic forward has 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) and is five goals away from becoming the 61st Pioneer to score 50 career goals.