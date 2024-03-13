Panthers Prospect Report: March 13, 2024

By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

The Panthers Prospect Report is back for another edition as playoff races heat up.

Check back regularly for new updates on players in the pipeline.

Prospect Spotlight

Mackie Samoskevich

The University of Michigan alum has found his groove in his first full AHL season.

In 47 games this season, Samoskevich has registered 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists) for the Charlotte Checkers.

Among his teammates, the rookie ranks first in goals, third in assists, second in points and third in shots.

A first-round pick (24th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft, Samoskevich has been at nearly a point-per-game in the last 10 games, producing nine points (five goals, four assists), including scoring the game-winning goal in overtime against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Tuesday.

Sandis Vilmanis

It’s been a big year for the Latvian forward in the OHL and his effort has not gone unnoticed.

Earlier this month, Vilmanis inked a three-year, entry level contract with the Panthers.

After recording 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 30 games with the Sarnia Sting to start the season, the 2022 fifth-round pick (157th overall) has seemingly found another gear since being traded to the North Bay Battalion in February.

In 24 games with North Bay, the 20-year-old has logged 30 points (22 goals, eight assists).

Panthers Prospects 2023-24 Statistics

AHL/ECHL

  • Ryan McAllister | F | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 30GP, 8G, 7A, 15Pts
  • Patrick Giles | F | Age 24 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 52GP, 11G, 9A, 20Pts
  • Kai Schwindt | F | Age 20| Team: Sarnia Sting | 33GP,13G, 10A, 23Pts
  • Mackie Samoskevich | F | Age 21 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 47GP, 17G, 21A, 38Pts
  • Justin Sourdif | F | Age 21 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 44GP, 12G, 17A, 29Pts
  • Santtu Kinnunen | D | Age 24 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 53GP, 4G, 13A, 17Pts
  • Evan Nause | D | Age 21 | Team: Florida Everblades | 19GP, 0G, 5A, 5Pts
  • Mike Benning | D | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 57GP, 7G, 10A, 17Pts
  • Matt Kiersted | D | Age 25 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 43GP, 4G, 10A, 14Pts
  • Lucas Carlsson | D | Age 26 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 52GP, 15G, 24A, 39pts
  • Zach Uens | D | Age 22 | Team: Florida Everblades | 47GP, 2G, 14A, 16Pts
  • Nathan Staios | D | Age 22 | Team: Newfoundland Growlers | 49GP, 9G, 15A, 24Pts
  • Mack Guzda | G | Age 23 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 2GP, GAA 2.02, SV%.930
  • Magnus Hellberg | G | Age 32 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 20GP, GAA 2.82, SV% .907
  • Spencer Knight | G | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 37GP, GAA 2.65, SV% .897

CHL

  • Sandis Vilmanis | F | Age 20 | Team: North Bay Battalion | 54GP, 32G, 26A, 58Pts
  • Gracyn Sawchyn | F | Age 19| Team: Edmonton Oil Kings | 49GP, 17G, 40A, 57Pts
  • Josh Davies | F | Age 19 | Team: Portland Winterhawks | 49GP, 34G, 25A, 59Pts
  • Liam Arnsby | F | Age 20 | Team: North Bay Battalion | 54GP, 10G, 19A, 29Pts
  • Luke Coughlin | D | Age 18 | Team: Rimouski Océanic | 42GP, 2G, 20A, 22Pts
  • Marek Alscher | D | Age 19 | Team: Portland Winterhawks | 51GP, 5G, 18A, 23Pts

USHL

  • Vladislav Lukashevich | F | Age 20 | Team: Tri-City Storm | 47GP, 11G, 29A, 40Pts

NCAA

  • Jack Devine | F | Age 20 | Team: University of Denver | 36GP, 25G, 26A, 51Pts
  • Owen Lindmark | F | Age 22 | Team: University of Wisconsin | 27GP, 11G, 10A, 21Pts
  • Carter Berger | D | Age 24 | Team: Western Michigan University | 32GP, 4G, 15A, 19Pts
  • Tyler Muszelik | G | Age 19 | Team: University of New Hampshire | 8GP, GAA 3.38, SV% .874

Europe

  • Stepan Zvyagin | F | Age 19 | Team: Dinamo-Shinnik Bobruysk | 25GP, 10G, 20A, 30Pts
  • Yegor Korshkov | F | Age 27 | Team: Amur Khabarovsk | 67GP, 15G, 29A, 44Pts
  • Elliot Ekmark | F | Age 22 | Team: Almtuna IS | 51GP, 9G, 21A, 30Pts
  • Jakub Kos | F | Age 20 | Team: HC Kometa Brno | 34GP, 2G, 9A, 11Pts
  • Albert Wikman | D | Age 19 | Team: Färjestad BK J20 | 47GP, 3G, 18A, 21Pts
  • Kasper Puutio | D | Age 21 | Team: Pelicans | 53GP, 6G, 9A, 15Pts
  • Ludvig Jansson | D | Age 20 | Team: Luleå HF | 51GP, 1G, 4A, 5Pts
  • Kirill Gerasimyuk | G | Age 20 | Team: SKA-1946 St. Petersburg | 14GP, GAA 1.56, SV% .953
  • Olof Glifford | G | Age 19 | Team: HV71 J20 | 22GP, GAA 3.03, SV% .903

