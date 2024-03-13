Panthers Prospect Report: March 13, 2024

The Panthers Prospect Report is back for another edition as playoff races heat up.

Check back regularly for new updates on players in the pipeline.

Prospect Spotlight

Mackie Samoskevich

The University of Michigan alum has found his groove in his first full AHL season.

In 47 games this season, Samoskevich has registered 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists) for the Charlotte Checkers.

Among his teammates, the rookie ranks first in goals, third in assists, second in points and third in shots.

A first-round pick (24th overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft, Samoskevich has been at nearly a point-per-game in the last 10 games, producing nine points (five goals, four assists), including scoring the game-winning goal in overtime against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Tuesday.