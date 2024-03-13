RECAP: Panthers 4, Stars 3

DALLAS – Never count out the Comeback Cats.

Clawing their way back from a 3-0 deficit, the Florida Panthers scored three goals in the third period to claim a 4-3 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday.

Taking down the top team in the Central Division and improving to 45-17-4, the Panthers, who sit atop the NHL’s overall standings with 94 points, have won 18 of their last 21 games.

“They’re a great team over there,” Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk said of the Stars, who they went 2-0-0 against this season. “They’re definitely a powerhouse in the West. They have a lot of great players and play a great team game. You’ve got to give them credit, they dominated us most of the night. And you have to give us credit, we found a way in the end.”

Not letting a 2-on-0 rush go to waste, the Stars opened the scoring when Joe Pavelski beat Sergei Bobrovsky with a shot from the slot to make it 1-0 at 3:53 of the first period. Moments later, Bobrovsky flashed leather to rob Logan Stankoven on what looked like a surefire goal.

Tested throughout the first period, Bobrovsky stopped 13 of 14 shots in the opening 20 minutes.

Doubling the lead for the Stars in the second period, Jason Robertson, who entered the game as the team’s leading scorer with 65 points, followed up on a shot from Pavelski and fired the rebound past Bobrovsky from the right side of the cage to make it 2-0 at 7:48.

Just 25 seconds later, Wyatt Johnston tipped in a shot to make it 3-0 at 8:11.

Getting the Panthers on the board, the Panthers – as they’ve done so many times this season – turned to Sam Reinhart on the power play. Teeing up a one-timer from his usual spot in the slot, he fired a shot that went off a defender and in to make it 3-1 at 12:52.