Panthers Prospect Report: January 18, 2024

The Panthers Prospect Report is back with another check-in.

Prospect Spotlight

Gracyn Sawchyn

The Florida Panthers second-round pick (63rd overall) has not missed a beat since being traded from the Seattle Thunderbirds to the Edmonton Oil Kings last month.

In his first nine games with Edmonton, the 18-year-old Alberta native has registered 11 points (four goals, seven assists).

Coming off a WHL championship and point-per-game season with 58 points (18 goals, 40 assists) in 58 games in 2022-23, Sawchyn has notched 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 26 games so far this season and is on pace to set new career highs for goals, assists and points.