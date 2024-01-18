Panthers Prospect Report: January 18, 2024

By Rob Darragh
The Panthers Prospect Report is back with another check-in.

Check back regularly for new updates on players in the pipeline.

Prospect Spotlight

Gracyn Sawchyn

The Florida Panthers second-round pick (63rd overall) has not missed a beat since being traded from the Seattle Thunderbirds to the Edmonton Oil Kings last month.

In his first nine games with Edmonton, the 18-year-old Alberta native has registered 11 points (four goals, seven assists).

Coming off a WHL championship and point-per-game season with 58 points (18 goals, 40 assists) in 58 games in 2022-23, Sawchyn has notched 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 26 games so far this season and is on pace to set new career highs for goals, assists and points.

Justin Sourdif

It is tough to top the recent stretch the Charlotte Checkers forward has been on.

In the last two games, Sourdif has had back-to-back three-point nights, including most recently a two-goal game in which he scored the overtime winner against the San Jose Barracuda on Jan. 16.

On the season, the Panthers’ speedy third-round pick (87th overall) has put up 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 27 games, already topping his goal mark from a year ago.

Panthers Prospects 2023-24 Statistics

AHL/ECHL

  • Ryan McAllister | F | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 17GP, 6G, 4A, 10Pts
  • Patrick Giles | F | Age 24 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 32GP, 6G, 3A, 9Pts
  • Kai Schwindt | F | Age 20| Team: Sarnia Sting | 19GP, 8G, 2A, 10Pts
  • Mackie Samoskevich | F | Age 21 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 30GP, 11G, 14A, 25Pts
  • Justin Sourdif | F | Age 21 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 27GP, 8G, 12A, 20Pts
  • Santtu Kinnunen | D | Age 24 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 32GP, 3G, 10A, 13Pts
  • Evan Nause | D | Age 20 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 8GP, 0G, 1A, 1Pts
  • Mike Benning | D | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 37GP, 4G, 8A, 12Pts
  • Matt Kiersted | D | Age 25 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 23GP, 2G, 3A, 5Pts
  • Lucas Carlsson | D | Age 26 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 37GP, 12G, 16A, 28pts
  • Zach Uens | D | Age 22 | Team: Florida Everblades | 24GP, 0G, 4A, 4Pts
  • Nathan Staios | D | Age 22 | Team: Florida Everblades | 29GP, 6G, 8A, 14Pts
  • Mack Guzda | G | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 2GP, GAA 2.02, SV%.930
  • Ludovic Waeber | G | Age 27 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 13GP, GAA 2.89, SV% .893
  • Spencer Knight | G | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 24GP, GAA 2.48, SV% .906

CHL

  • Sandis Vilmanis | F | Age 19 | Team: North Bay Battalion | 32GP, 11G, 18A, 29Pts
  • Gracyn Sawchyn | F | Age 18| Team: Edmonton Oil Kings | 26GP, 10G, 22A, 32Pts
  • Josh Davies | F | Age 19 | Team: Portland Winterhawks | 35GP, 30G, 22A, 52Pts
  • Liam Arnsby | F | Age 20 | Team: North Bay Battalion | 32GP, 6G, 8A, 14Pts
  • Luke Coughlin | D | Age 18 | Team: Rimouski Océanic | 36GP, 2G, 18A, 20Pts
  • Marek Alscher | D | Age 19 | Team: Portland Winterhawks | 28GP, 2G, 9A, 11Pts

USHL

  • Vladislav Lukashevich | F | Age 20 | Team: Tri-City Storm | 27GP, 5G, 14A, 19Pts

NCAA

  • Jack Devine | F | Age 20 | Team: University of Denver | 22GP, 18G, 15A, 33Pts
  • Owen Lindmark | F | Age 22 | Team: University of Wisconsin | 19GP, 10G, 8A, 18Pts
  • Carter Berger | D | Age 24 | Team: Western Michigan University | 20GP, 1G, 10A, 11Pts
  • Tyler Muszelik | G | Age 19 | Team: University of New Hampshire | 7GP, GAA 3.44, SV% .869

Europe

  • Stepan Zvyagin | F | Age 19 | Team: Dinamo-Shinnik Bobruysk | 17GP, 7G, 15A, 22Pts
  • Yegor Korshkov | F | Age 27 | Team: Amur Khabarovsk | 51GP, 12G, 20A, 32Pts
  • Elliot Ekmark | F | Age 21 | Team: Almtuna IS | 33GP, 6G, 14A, 20Pts
  • Jakub Kos | F | Age 20 | Team: HC Kometa Brno | 20GP, 2G, 5A, 7Pts
  • Albert Wikman | D | Age 18 | Team: Färjestad BK J20 | 32GP, 3G, 13A, 16Pts
  • Kasper Puutio | D | Age 21 | Team: Pelicans | 33GP, 4G, 4A, 8Pts
  • Ludvig Jansson | D | Age 20 | Team: Luleå HF | 31GP, 0G, 2A, 2Pts
  • Kirill Gerasimyuk | G | Age 20 | Team: SKA-1946 St. Petersburg | 10GP, GAA 2.00, SV% .946
  • Olof Glifford | G | Age 18| Team: HV71 J20 | 16GP, GAA 2.99, SV% .901

