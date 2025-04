Panthers Prospect Report: April 18, 2025

The Florida Panthers Prospect Report is back for the final time of the 2024-25 season.

Prospect Spotlight

Jack Devine

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for the Panthers 2022 seventh-round (221st overall) pick.

Making it to the Frozen Four Semifinals, Devine finished the season with a NCAA-leading 57 points (13 goals, 44 assists) for the University of Denver.

On April 12, the Panthers announced the three-year entry-level signing of Devine.

Reporting to the Charlotte Checkers, the two-time National Champion picked up right where he left off, dishing out two assists in his Checkers debut on Wednesday.

Carrying a winning pedigree, Devine will now have a chance to help the Checkers in their pursuit of a Calder Cup.